UEFA Champions League 2024-25: What happened when Manchester City last played Inter Milan?

Having won the Premier League and FA Cup earlier, the 2023 UCL win made Manchester City just the second English club to win the coveted treble after rival Manchester United.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Champions League.
FILE - Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Champions League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE - Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Champions League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester City and Inter Milan have faced each other just once over the years and the last time the clubs faced each other was the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 final at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, where City notched a 1-0 victory to win its first-ever Champions League title.

Having won the Premier League and FA Cup earlier, the win made Manchester City just the second English club to win the coveted treble after rival Manchester United.

Manchester City and Inter Milan both had scoring opportunities in the first-half but failed to convert. In the 36th minute, City suffered a big blow to its title hopes after Kevin De Bruyne had to leave the pitch with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Phil Foden.

Romelu Lukaku replaced Edin Dzeko early in the second-half and almost had an immediate chance from a header, but the Belgian failed to keep his header on target.

City, being the favourites were dominating the ball as expected but Inter frustrated Pep Guardiola and his men with its compact defence.

Finally, in the 68th minute, the Inter defence succumbed as Rodri scored the opening goal for City with a side-footed finish after a cutback from Bernardo Silva on the right to the edge of the penalty area.

Federico Di Marco and Lukaku missed guilt-edged chances in the 71st and 89th minute, which led to City winning a historic Champions League title.

