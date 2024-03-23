France vs Germany LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch in India, Predicted 11, Team news, Preview

PREVIEW
France will clash against Germany in an international friendly at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon on Sunday.
With Euro 2024 on the horizon, there will be keen eyes on host Germany, which faces a challenging prospect against Didier Deschamps’ France despite the match being a friendly contest.
Germany, having gone through a crisis period involving the change of several managers, has Julian Nagelsmann at the helm right now. However, he has not enjoyed the best of starts, with his team having won just one of four friendlies where he has been in charge.
ALSO READ: Euro 2024 - Injured Neuer remains Germany’s first choice ‘keeper, says coach
France, the 2018 world champion and 2022 runner-up, had an easy qualification route to Euro 2024 and will start as the heavy favourites against Germany. Deshcamps’ men lost 2-1 against Germany when both sides played last September. Unlike that match, France will have the services of captain and star player Kylian Mbappe.
Injury update
France
Les Blues will miss Antoine Griezmann in the contest against Germany, with the player ruled out because of an ankle injury. Konate, who is with the squad, will most likely miss out as the defender is still recovering from a hamstring injury. Winger Kingsley Coman will also not be available for Deschamps.
Germany
Bayern Munich duo Aleksandar Pavlovic and Manuel Neuer and Heidenheim’s Jan-Niklas Beste are the players who will miss the clash against France with fresh injuries.
Predicted XI
France predicted lineup vs Germany: Maignan(GK); Pavard, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Rabiot, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe.
Germany predicted lineup vs France (4-2-2-2): Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Wirtz; Fullkrug, Havertz.
