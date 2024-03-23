MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

France vs Germany LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch in India, Predicted 11, Team news, Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the international friendly between France and Germany from Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon on Sunday.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 07:55 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
France’s forward Kylian Mbappe (R) takes part in a training session, on the eve of the friendly football match against Germany at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon, on March 22, 2024.
France’s forward Kylian Mbappe (R) takes part in a training session, on the eve of the friendly football match against Germany at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon, on March 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

France’s forward Kylian Mbappe (R) takes part in a training session, on the eve of the friendly football match against Germany at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon, on March 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

France will clash against Germany in an international friendly at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon on Sunday.

With Euro 2024 on the horizon, there will be keen eyes on host Germany, which faces a challenging prospect against Didier Deschamps’ France despite the match being a friendly contest.

Germany, having gone through a crisis period involving the change of several managers, has Julian Nagelsmann at the helm right now. However, he has not enjoyed the best of starts, with his team having won just one of four friendlies where he has been in charge.

ALSO READ: Euro 2024 - Injured Neuer remains Germany’s first choice ‘keeper, says coach

France, the 2018 world champion and 2022 runner-up, had an easy qualification route to Euro 2024 and will start as the heavy favourites against Germany. Deshcamps’ men lost 2-1 against Germany when both sides played last September. Unlike that match, France will have the services of captain and star player Kylian Mbappe.

Injury update

France

Les Blues will miss Antoine Griezmann in the contest against Germany, with the player ruled out because of an ankle injury. Konate, who is with the squad, will most likely miss out as the defender is still recovering from a hamstring injury. Winger Kingsley Coman will also not be available for Deschamps.

Germany

Bayern Munich duo Aleksandar Pavlovic and Manuel Neuer and Heidenheim’s Jan-Niklas Beste are the players who will miss the clash against France with fresh injuries.

Predicted XI

France predicted lineup vs Germany: Maignan(GK); Pavard, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Rabiot, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe.

Germany predicted lineup vs France (4-2-2-2): Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Wirtz; Fullkrug, Havertz.

When and where will the France vs Germany international friendly kick-off?
The France vs Germany international friendly will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 24 at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon
Where can you watch the France vs Germany international friendly in India?
The France vs Germany international friendly will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India. The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
Where can you watch the France vs Germany international friendly outside India?
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
United States: ViX
Canada: DAZN

Related stories

Related Topics

France /

Germany

Latest on Sportstar

  1. France vs Germany LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch in India, Predicted 11, Team news, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Brazil LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Bellingham, Vinicus Jr play friendly
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina 3-0 El Salvador, Highlights: Messi unavailable; Romero, Fernandez and Lo Celso score in comfortable win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. France vs Germany LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch in India, Predicted 11, Team news, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Brazil LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Bellingham, Vinicus Jr play friendly
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina 3-0 El Salvador, Highlights: Messi unavailable; Romero, Fernandez and Lo Celso score in comfortable win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Leicester takes out legal proceedings against Premier League and EFL after threat of points deduction
    Reuters
  5. USWNT to play Mexico in penultimate friendly ahead of Paris Olympics
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. France vs Germany LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch in India, Predicted 11, Team news, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Brazil LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Bellingham, Vinicus Jr play friendly
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina 3-0 El Salvador, Highlights: Messi unavailable; Romero, Fernandez and Lo Celso score in comfortable win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment