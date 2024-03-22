MagazineBuy Print

Leicester takes out legal proceedings against Premier League and EFL after threat of points deduction

Leicester, which was relegated from the top flight last season, could face a points deduction after the Premier League referred them to an independent commission on Thursday.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 22:38 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Enzo Maresca and Harry Winks of Leicester City after the team’s defeat during the Emirates FA Cup quarterfinal against Chelsea FC
Enzo Maresca and Harry Winks of Leicester City after the team’s defeat during the Emirates FA Cup quarterfinal against Chelsea FC | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Enzo Maresca and Harry Winks of Leicester City after the team's defeat during the Emirates FA Cup quarterfinal against Chelsea FC | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Leicester City have issued two legal proceedings against the Premier League and the English Football League (EFL), the Championship club said on Friday after being referred to a commission over alleged breaches in spending rules.

Leicester, which was relegated from the top flight last season, could face a points deduction after the Premier League referred them to an independent commission on Thursday.

“Leicester City has been compelled today to issue two urgent legal proceedings against the Premier League and the EFL,” the club said in a statement.

“LCFC will be seeking that each of these proceedings is determined by an appropriate and fully independent legal panel.”

