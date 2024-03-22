USWNT to play Mexico in penultimate friendly ahead of Paris Olympics

The U.S. Women’s National Team will face Mexico on July 13 in Harrison, N.J., in its penultimate tune-up for the Paris Olympics, U.S. Soccer announced Friday.

The friendly at Red Bull Arena will be the 44th meeting between the teams. Mexico defeated the Americans 2-0 last month in the group stage of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup for just its second win in the series.

A ceremony will be held before the game to honor members of the 1999 World Cup-winning U.S. team.

“This will be a fun and inspirational weekend,” said U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone, who was a member of that squad.

“The fans will get the chance to show their support for the team before they head to France while also celebrating our 1999 Women’s World Cup Team. This is a group of women who did so much for the sport and the impact of that team and tournament is still being felt 25 years later, especially as we bid for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. I can’t wait to see my teammates and friends.”

The USWNT will play one more home match after the Mexico clash, with the date, venue and opponent yet to be announced.

The Americans begin their quest for a fifth Summer Games gold medal on July 25 against Morocco or Zambia in Nice, France. The U.S. side last won gold in 2012, settling for a bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Games.