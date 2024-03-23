MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hockey Haryana crowned champions of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship

Hockey Haryana defeated hosts Hockey Maharashtra 1-1 (3-0 SO) to clinch Gold whereas Jharkhand defeated Madhya Pradesh 2-0 to finish in third place.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 23:23 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Hockey Haryana wins the Hockey India Senior Women National Championship in Pune
Hockey Haryana wins the Hockey India Senior Women National Championship in Pune | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Hockey Haryana wins the Hockey India Senior Women National Championship in Pune | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hockey Haryana defeated host Hockey Maharashtra 1-0 (3-0 SO) in a nail-biting Final to win the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Pimpri, Pune.

While Deepika (26’) scored for Hockey Haryana in regulation time, Navneet Kaur, Usha and Sonika scored in the shootout with Captain Savita making three successive saves to claim the victory.

Hockey Haryana applied pressure on its opponents right off the blocks, keeping the ball in Maharashtra’s half for a major part of the first quarter. While Haryana made a few circle penetrations, no goals were scored as the first quarter ended with the score 0-0.

The second quarter started in similar fashion and Haryana was awarded a penalty stroke a little over five minutes into the quarter. Rajani Etimarpu, the goalkeeper for the host, kept the ball out, much to the delight of the fans at the stadium. However, the happiness was short-lived as leading goal-scorer of the tournament Deepika (26’) converted a penalty corner to put Haryana in the lead.

An opportunity presented itself to Haryana to double its lead, but a gritty Hockey Maharashtra defence kept the ball from finding the back of the net. Both teams came close to scoring but neither succeeded as the third quarter ended with Hockey Haryana leading 1-0.

ALSO READ | Selvam Karthi misses the flight to Australia but continues to pursue his Olympics goal

With a little over six minutes left in the game, Maharashtra found its elusive equalizer with a penalty corner conversion from Akshata Abaso Dhekale (54’), bringing even more excitement into the game. Haryana was awarded a penalty corner with under two minutes left, but failed to score as the game went into a penalty shoot-out with the score reading 1-1.

Navneet Kaur, Usha and Sonika scored for Hockey Haryana in the shootout while Indian Women’s Hockey Team and Haryana’s Captain and goalkeeper Savita made three successive saves as Haryana clinched the Gold at the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship.

Hockey Jharkhand finishes in third place with win over Hockey Madhya Pradesh:

In a late afternoon clash, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-0 to ensure it would finish the tournament at third place for the third year in a row. While both teams have displayed its goal scoring prowess throughout the competition, the ensuing encounter was a low scoring thriller.

Sangita Kumari (3’) broke the deadlock as early as the third minute to give Jharkhand the lead. Despite various measures, Hockey Madhya Pradesh was unable to find the equaliser. Late in the fourth quarter Ropni Kumar (59’) successfully converted a penalty corner to double the lead and seal the victory for her side.

Related stories

Related Topics

Maharashtra /

Haryana /

Jharkhand Women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Klassen, Ahmed keep Sunrisers in hunt; SRH 202/5 (19.1)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey Haryana crowned champions of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Brazil LIVE updates, International friendly: Preview, streaming and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs SRH IPL 2024, Match in pictures: Russell fireworks lights up Eden Gardens
    Team Sportstar
  5. Obuya, who led Kenya to ODI World Cup 2003 semifinal, announces retirement
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Hockey Haryana crowned champions of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship
    Team Sportstar
  2. Selvam Karthi misses the flight to Australia but continues to pursue his Olympics goal
    Karthik Mudaliar
  3. Still hurts, haven’t been able to get over it: Savita Punia on lost Paris Olympics dream
    PTI
  4. FIH Hockey 5s rankings: Indian men and women occupy second place
    PTI
  5. India announces 27-member squad for five-match hockey away Test series against Australia
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Klassen, Ahmed keep Sunrisers in hunt; SRH 202/5 (19.1)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey Haryana crowned champions of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Brazil LIVE updates, International friendly: Preview, streaming and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs SRH IPL 2024, Match in pictures: Russell fireworks lights up Eden Gardens
    Team Sportstar
  5. Obuya, who led Kenya to ODI World Cup 2003 semifinal, announces retirement
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment