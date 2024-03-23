Selvam Karthi misses the flight to Australia but continues to pursue his Olympics goal

When India won the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in August 2023, Selvam Karthi scored two goals. The youthful forward performed admirably to draw in Chennai’s native supporters.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team will be playing the five-match series on April 6th, 7th, 10th, 12th, and 13th, with the squad leaving for Australia on April 1st.

TN hockey star Selvam Karthi on his journey to the national side

However, the 22-year-old was left out of the Indian squad. Like all athletes, Karthi also has a dream of representing the country in the Olympics. But with his name not being on the 27-member list for the upcoming series, the youngster might not board the plane to Paris.

“My family felt sad about it and even I felt a little bad as well, but I know I have the age, so I believe that I can improve. I am working on it now,” Karthi said, in an interaction with Sportstar after competing in the Chennai Hockey Association Super Division league.

After the Asian Champions Trophy victory in 2023, the 22-year-old forward couldn’t find a place in the Asian Games squad either, although he did get his chance in the Five Nations Tournament that was held in December in Valencia. However, Karthi couldn’t score a single goal and had a poor outing overall in Spain.

While talking about his performance, Karthi admitted, “I didn’t perform to my full potential.”

After the Spain tour, the coaches made it clear that the selections were on the horizon, and he had to perform well to secure a place in the Indian team.

For the forthcoming Australian Tour, 10 forwards have been selected in the squad, including the talented Boby Singh Dhami, who was picked over Karthi. Boby is expected to get his maiden call-up to the squad in Australia.

Karthi is not brooding over his removal from the team. Instead, he has been working on his shortcomings. He has consulted coaches and has discussed his game with them, all in an earnest bid to fight his way back into the Indian team.

“I need to improve my fitness. Also skill-wise I need to improve re-tackling and ball interception in my game. I also have to start taking more shots on goal and be consistent with scoring.”

His dedication and desire to improve were evident when he had a quiet word or two with Olympian V. Baskaran after his match at CHA.

Baskaran said, “In the Indian team, re-tackling is very important, the moment you lose the ball, you should get back the ball in a maximum time of 3 seconds; that’s the international norm now,” the former India captain was heard telling Karthi.

Only 16 players will be selected for the Paris Olympics, which is set to commence in July 2024. Failure to make it into a 27-member squad adds extra pressure on the attacker, who is already struggling for form.

To add to his woes, his team, Income Tax was knocked out of the league stage but Karthi did play well and scored a goal in the match against ICF.

A fighter that he is, Karthi is hoping to get back into the Indian ranks through the Asian Champions Trophy (after the Paris Olympics) from September 8 to 17.

“I feel the current selected squad will be going for those as well. Because they will be preparing with the same 27 members for the Paris Olympics as well. All I can do is work hard and I am already doing it now, practising here (Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai) working hard on my fitness.”

“I am practicing in the mornings and then in the evenings after work. This is my routine now,” he said.

Karthi’s current strategy is to continue honing his craft while he is in Chennai and to wait for an opportunity to present itself before seizing it with both hands.