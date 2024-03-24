KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Harshit Rana fined 60 percent of match fees

Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Harshit Rana has been fined a total of 60 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s four-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday.

Rana, defending 13 runs in the final over of the match, conceded only eight and took two wickets to take his team to a thrilling victory.

Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He was fined 10 percent and 50 percent of his match fees for the two respective offences. Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.