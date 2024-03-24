GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets

Last year’s finalist Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on five-time title winner Mumbai Indians (MI) in its opening encounter of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match.
GT vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
GT vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM
GT OVERALL IPL RECORD AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM
MOST RUNS IN GT VS MI IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|4
|243
|60.75
|174.82
|129
|Suryakumar Yadav (GT)
|4
|200
|66.66
|181.81
|103*
|David Miller (GT)
|3
|106
|53.00
|170.96
|46
MOST WICKETS IN GT VS MI IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Innings
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|4
|10
|7.12
|11.40
|4/30
|Mohit Sharma (GT)
|3
|8
|8.80
|11.37
|5/10
|Piyush Chawla (MI)
|3
|5
|10.45
|23.00
|2/34
