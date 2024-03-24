MagazineBuy Print

GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets

GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match on Sunday.

Published : Mar 24, 2024 08:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia during a practice session ahead of their IPL 17 match against Mumbai Indians.
Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia during a practice session ahead of their IPL 17 match against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia during a practice session ahead of their IPL 17 match against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu

Last year’s finalist Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on five-time title winner Mumbai Indians (MI) in its opening encounter of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match.

GT vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 4
Gujarat Titans won: 2
Mumbai Indians won: 2
Tied: 0
Last result: Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 62 runs (Ahmedabad; 2023)
GT vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM
Matches played: 2
Gujarat Titans won: 2
Mumbai Indians won: 0
Last result: Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 62 runs (2023)
GT OVERALL IPL RECORD AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM
Matches played: 10
Gujarat Titans won: 6
Gujarat Titans lost: 4
Last result: Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets (2023)
Gujarat Titans highest score: 233/2 (20) vs MI (2023)
Gujarat Titans lowest score: 125/6 (20) vs DC (2023)

MOST RUNS IN GT VS MI IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Shubman Gill (GT) 4 243 60.75 174.82 129
Suryakumar Yadav (GT) 4 200 66.66 181.81 103*
David Miller (GT) 3 106 53.00 170.96 46

MOST WICKETS IN GT VS MI IPL MATCHES

Bowler Innings Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI
Rashid Khan (GT) 4 10 7.12 11.40 4/30
Mohit Sharma (GT) 3 8 8.80 11.37 5/10
Piyush Chawla (MI) 3 5 10.45 23.00 2/34

