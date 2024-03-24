Hardik Pandya will have a relatively quick homecoming when his Mumbai Indians side faces his previous team Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Both teams managed to make the playoffs last season and will be hoping their fortunes continue the same way this season as well.
HARDIK PANDYA FOR MUMBAI INDIANS IN IPL
Matches: 92
Innings: 85
Runs: 1476
Batting Avg: 27.33
Batting SR: 153.91
100/50: 0/4
4s: 97
6s: 98
Bowling Stats
Wickets: 42
BBI: 3/20
Bowling Avg: 31.26
Economy: 9.06
HARDIK PANDYA AT DIFFERENT POSITIONS FOR MI IN IPL
|Position
|Innings
|Runs
|Avg
|SR
|3rd
|5
|35
|7.00
|81.39
|4th
|7
|135
|67.50
|175.32
|5th
|19
|342
|24.42
|135.71
|6th
|28
|626
|36.82
|182.50
|7th
|22
|264
|16.50
|125.71
|8th
|4
|74
|-
|217.64
|Total
|85
|1476
|27.33
|153.91
Latest on Sportstar
- RR vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Rajasthan vs Lucknow Dream11 fantasy prediction, playing XI updates; Toss at 3:00 PM IST
- GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya stats, records; Runs, wickets, sixes for Mumbai Indians
- Super Kings Academy names special awards after VB Chandrashekhar, DJ Gokulakrishnan, Rachin Ravindra felicitates winners
- IPL 2024: Porel’s blitzkrieg against Punjab big positive for DC, says assistant coach Amre
- IPL 2024: Russell is a phenomenal ball striker, best in the world on his day, says Phil Salt
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE