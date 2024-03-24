MagazineBuy Print

GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya stats, records; Runs, wickets, sixes for Mumbai Indians

GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Here are all the stats and records of Hardik Pandya for Mumbai Indians as he returns to the team he started his career off with in the 2015 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Published : Mar 24, 2024 14:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya in action.
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya in action. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya in action. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu

Hardik Pandya will have a relatively quick homecoming when his Mumbai Indians side faces his previous team Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Both teams managed to make the playoffs last season and will be hoping their fortunes continue the same way this season as well.

HARDIK PANDYA FOR MUMBAI INDIANS IN IPL
Matches: 92
Innings: 85
Runs: 1476
Batting Avg: 27.33
Batting SR: 153.91
100/50: 0/4
4s: 97
6s: 98
Bowling Stats
Wickets: 42
BBI: 3/20
Bowling Avg: 31.26
Economy: 9.06

HARDIK PANDYA AT DIFFERENT POSITIONS FOR MI IN IPL

Position Innings Runs Avg SR
3rd 5 35 7.00 81.39
4th 7 135 67.50 175.32
5th 19 342 24.42 135.71
6th 28 626 36.82 182.50
7th 22 264 16.50 125.71
8th 4 74 - 217.64
Total 85 1476 27.33 153.91

