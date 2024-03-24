MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Ramandeep’s cameo set it up for Russell, says Vettori

Walking out when KKR were in a precarious situation, the 26-year-old whacked four sixes and a boundary.

Published : Mar 24, 2024 11:13 IST , Kolkata - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Ramandeep Singh in action.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Ramandeep Singh in action. | Photo Credit: AP
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Ramandeep Singh in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Ramandeep Singh’s innings may have gone unnoticed in front of Andre Russell’s six-hitting spree but Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori feels the 35-run cameo set the stage for the Jamaican’s explosive match-winning knock.

Walking out when KKR were in a precarious situation, the 26-year-old, who failed to make an impression at Mumbai Indians during his 2022 stint, whacked four sixes and a boundary.

“Ramandeep’s innings set up the platform for Russell. We understand now that in T20 cricket, the only way to stop a batter is through taking wickets,” Vettori said after SRH’s four-run defeat here on Saturday.

“If we had Russell out the scores had been different. All we have to do is challenge ourselves to take wickets,” Vettori said.

KKR lost four wickets inside eight overs but opener Phil Salt held firm in a sparkling fifty with Ramandeep chipping in down the order in a 54-run partnership that came off just 29 balls.

Russell then made an unbeaten 64 off 25 balls with the help of seven sixes to propel KKR to 208/7.

“I don’t think we underestimated him (Ramandeep), but the shots he played were fantastic and put the pressure back on us,” Vettori said.

“When you look at good T20 games, good T20 players, irrespective of the situation, they were able to put pressure straight back on the bowling team, and that’s what he was able to do. With Salt well set at the other end, it allowed him to play his game, and there was no pressure for him to take too many risks, and I think it was fantastic.” Vettori added that Russell’s power-hitting is second to none.

Report | Andre Russell’s all-round performance helps Kolkata Knight Riders edge Sunrisers Hyderabad

“At this ground in particular, and how good the surface is, it’s very tricky (to challenge Russell). Obviously, you get some chances when balls go in the air, but his power second to none, so you have to challenge yourself on being perfect with the execution.”

“(Mayank) Markande got three great balls and three were slightly overpitched and he went for 18, and that’s the genius of Russell. You feel like you’ve some control, but because of the power and the skill, he takes the game way.” In response, SRH was 145/5 with 19 balls to go before Heinrich Klaasen took the game to the wire hitting eight sixes in his knock of 63 off 29 balls.

“We knew it’s a six-hitting ground, so there’s an understanding that when you break it down, we were looking for six-seven sixes at the back end, and we have the power here with the Klaasen. We knew it’s difficult but were still optimistic.

“If you’re at a big ground, then sometimes that may get away from you a little bit, but the fact that Klaasen was there, what he has shown for a very long time now, there was optimism.” KKR next faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an away match on March 29, while SRH will be up against Mumbai Indians (MI) at home on March 27.

Related Topics

Ramandeep Singh /

IPL 2024 /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Daniel Vettori /

Andre Russell

