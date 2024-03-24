GT vs MI Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians?

Hardik Pandya will be the centre of attraction as he leads his new franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) against his former side Gujarat Titans (GT) in the teams’ first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

FOLLOW LIVE: GT vs MI Live Score updates

GT - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 3/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 4/5

MI - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 3/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 3/5

Narendra Modi Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 4

Team batting first: Wins: 5; Losses: 5