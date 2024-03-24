MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

GT vs MI Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians?

GT vs MI Toss update IPL 2024: Here is a look at the previous toss results in the Indian Premier League matches between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

Updated : Mar 24, 2024 18:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, at the Narendra Modi Stadium
Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, at the Narendra Modi Stadium | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, at the Narendra Modi Stadium | Photo Credit: PTI

Hardik Pandya will be the centre of attraction as he leads his new franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) against his former side Gujarat Titans (GT) in the teams’ first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

FOLLOW LIVE: GT vs MI Live Score updates

GT - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 3/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 4/5

MI - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 3/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 3/5

Narendra Modi Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 4

Team batting first: Wins: 5; Losses: 5

SQUADS
GT: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath. 
MI: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka.

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Gujarat Titans /

Mumbai Indians

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs LSG Live Score Updates IPL 2024: Lucknow 22/3; Boult, Burger’s wickets in PowerPlay put Rajasthan on top
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs MI Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sri Lanka pushes Bangladesh to brink after de Silva, Mendis score centuries
    AFP
  4. GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 pm, predicted XI; Hardik Pandya in action as Gujarat takes on Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs MI, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. GT vs MI Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians?
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 pm, predicted XI; Hardik Pandya in action as Gujarat takes on Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  3. GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya stats, records; Runs, wickets, sixes for Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  4. Super Kings Academy names special awards after VB Chandrashekhar, DJ Gokulakrishnan, Rachin Ravindra felicitates winners
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs LSG Live Score Updates IPL 2024: Lucknow 22/3; Boult, Burger’s wickets in PowerPlay put Rajasthan on top
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs LSG Live Score Updates IPL 2024: Lucknow 22/3; Boult, Burger’s wickets in PowerPlay put Rajasthan on top
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs MI Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sri Lanka pushes Bangladesh to brink after de Silva, Mendis score centuries
    AFP
  4. GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 pm, predicted XI; Hardik Pandya in action as Gujarat takes on Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs MI, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment