Hardik Pandya will be the centre of attraction as he leads his new franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) against his former side Gujarat Titans (GT) in the teams’ first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
FOLLOW LIVE: GT vs MI Live Score updates
GT - Last 5 Toss and Match results
Results after winning toss: Wins 3/5
Results after losing toss: Wins 4/5
MI - Last 5 Toss and Match results
Results after winning toss: Wins 3/5
Results after losing toss: Wins 3/5
Narendra Modi Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games
Team winning the toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 4
Team batting first: Wins: 5; Losses: 5
SQUADS
Latest on Sportstar
- RR vs LSG Live Score Updates IPL 2024: Lucknow 22/3; Boult, Burger’s wickets in PowerPlay put Rajasthan on top
- GT vs MI Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians?
- Sri Lanka pushes Bangladesh to brink after de Silva, Mendis score centuries
- GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 pm, predicted XI; Hardik Pandya in action as Gujarat takes on Mumbai
- GT vs MI, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE