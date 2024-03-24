MagazineBuy Print

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosts Punjab Kings, eyeing first win of season

RCB batters will be looking to find rhythm after a disappointing night out against CSK, when a top-order collapse left the side at 78 for five.

Published : Mar 24, 2024 18:35 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batters Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli against Chennai Super Kings.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batters Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batters Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will bank on home support to get its IPL 2024 campaign on the right track. After a loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chennai in the opener, RCB will find solace in the familiar setting of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In the first of three successive outings in Bengaluru, RCB takes on Punjab Kings (PBKS) here on Monday.

At the training session on Sunday, batters — Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar — had long stints in the net. The goal was to find rhythm after a disappointing night out at Chennai, when a top-order collapse left the side at 78 for five. RCB will be aware that another slip will prove fatal at this batting-friendly venue.

The silver lining came from Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik, who pulled out the big hits to take RCB to a respectable score.

A well-rounded PBKS bowling attack will make it difficult for RCB. In Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel (a former RCB player), PBKS has two fine death bowlers. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar keeps it tight, while Kagiso Rabada offers all-out pace.

The visitor enters the contest on a high, having shut down Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets on Saturday. England all-rounder Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone carried PBKS with the bat, and Arshdeep proved his worth as an impact player with the ball.

