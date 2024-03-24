MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Super Kings Academy names special awards after VB Chandrashekhar, DJ Gokulakrishnan, Rachin Ravindra felicitates winners

Rachin also interacted with the students and told them about the experience of sharing the dressing room with MS Dhoni who recently stepped down as the captain of the five-time IPL champion.

Published : Mar 24, 2024 13:56 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra (rightmost) and Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan, presented the award.
New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra (rightmost) and Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan, presented the award. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra (rightmost) and Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan, presented the award. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Super Kings Academy honoured late VB Chandrasekar and late DJ Gokulakrishnan by naming special awards after the former Tamil Nadu cricketers. Chennai Super Kings cricketer Rachin Ravindra and CEO KS Viswanathan, along with VB Chandrasekhar and DJ Gokulakrishnan’s families, presented the awards to the winners in a special event on Saturday

The VB Chandrasekhar Super Kings Academy Cricketer of the Year (Boys) award was won by Akshay Sarangdhar, who was part of the Tamil Nadu Under-19 and Under-23 squads. The DJ Gokulakrishnan Super Kings Academy Cricketer of the Year (Girls) award was won by G Kamalini, who has played for Tamil Nadu senior team apart from the Under-15, 19 and 23 teams.

Rachin, who presented awards to the 19 state representatives from Super Kings Academy, also interacted with the students and told them about the experience of sharing the dressing room with MS Dhoni who recently stepped down as the captain of the five-time IPL champion.

Rachin Ravindra with the Super Kings Academy students.
Rachin Ravindra with the Super Kings Academy students. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
lightbox-info

Rachin Ravindra with the Super Kings Academy students. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“To be able to share dressing room with someone like MS, is insane. I think, we all know what he’s achieved, not just for Chennai but also for India, too, and the type of aura he carries and everything. But I think the best thing about him is he is so calm and down to earth like you wouldn’t know, he achieved all he has,” said the 24-year-old.

He added, ““It just shows the type of person he is and he is a great role model for that because no matter what you achieve on the cricket field, you spend most of your time off it. So, he’s worked it out pretty well and he’s a great leader here in the dressing room.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Chennai Super Kings /

rachin ravindra /

MS Dhoni /

Kasi Viswanathan /

IPL 2024 /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Super Kings Academy names special awards after VB Chandrashekhar, DJ Gokulakrishnan, Rachin Ravindra felicitates winners
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Toss at 3:00 PM IST; KL Rahul in focus as Lucknow faces Samson’s Rajasthan in Jaipur
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Porel’s blitzkrieg against Punjab big positive for DC, says assistant coach Amre
    PTI
  4. IPL 2024: Russell is a phenomenal ball striker, best in the world on his day, says Phil Salt
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. NBA roundup: Green, VanVleet shine as Houston Rockets beats Utah Jazz
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Super Kings Academy names special awards after VB Chandrashekhar, DJ Gokulakrishnan, Rachin Ravindra felicitates winners
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Toss at 3:00 PM IST; KL Rahul in focus as Lucknow faces Samson’s Rajasthan in Jaipur
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Porel’s blitzkrieg against Punjab big positive for DC, says assistant coach Amre
    PTI
  4. IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Ramandeep’s cameo set it up for Russell, says Vettori
    PTI
  5. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Harshit Rana fined 60 percent of match fees
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Super Kings Academy names special awards after VB Chandrashekhar, DJ Gokulakrishnan, Rachin Ravindra felicitates winners
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Toss at 3:00 PM IST; KL Rahul in focus as Lucknow faces Samson’s Rajasthan in Jaipur
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Porel’s blitzkrieg against Punjab big positive for DC, says assistant coach Amre
    PTI
  4. IPL 2024: Russell is a phenomenal ball striker, best in the world on his day, says Phil Salt
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. NBA roundup: Green, VanVleet shine as Houston Rockets beats Utah Jazz
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment