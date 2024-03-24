Super Kings Academy names special awards after VB Chandrashekhar, DJ Gokulakrishnan, Rachin Ravindra felicitates winners

Super Kings Academy honoured late VB Chandrasekar and late DJ Gokulakrishnan by naming special awards after the former Tamil Nadu cricketers. Chennai Super Kings cricketer Rachin Ravindra and CEO KS Viswanathan, along with VB Chandrasekhar and DJ Gokulakrishnan’s families, presented the awards to the winners in a special event on Saturday

The VB Chandrasekhar Super Kings Academy Cricketer of the Year (Boys) award was won by Akshay Sarangdhar, who was part of the Tamil Nadu Under-19 and Under-23 squads. The DJ Gokulakrishnan Super Kings Academy Cricketer of the Year (Girls) award was won by G Kamalini, who has played for Tamil Nadu senior team apart from the Under-15, 19 and 23 teams.

Rachin, who presented awards to the 19 state representatives from Super Kings Academy, also interacted with the students and told them about the experience of sharing the dressing room with MS Dhoni who recently stepped down as the captain of the five-time IPL champion.

Rachin Ravindra with the Super Kings Academy students. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“To be able to share dressing room with someone like MS, is insane. I think, we all know what he’s achieved, not just for Chennai but also for India, too, and the type of aura he carries and everything. But I think the best thing about him is he is so calm and down to earth like you wouldn’t know, he achieved all he has,” said the 24-year-old.

He added, ““It just shows the type of person he is and he is a great role model for that because no matter what you achieve on the cricket field, you spend most of your time off it. So, he’s worked it out pretty well and he’s a great leader here in the dressing room.”