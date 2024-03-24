MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

I-League 2023-24: Late goals help Churchill Brothers clinch a point against Sreenidi Deccan

Sreenidi Deccan remains in second place with 40 points from 20 matches, eight points behind league leaders Mohammedan SC who has 48 from 21 matches.

Published : Mar 24, 2024 19:45 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sreenidi Deccan’s Rilwan Hassan (right) in action against Churchill Brothers in the I-League match at Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Sreenidi Deccan’s Rilwan Hassan (right) in action against Churchill Brothers in the I-League match at Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Sreenidi Deccan’s Rilwan Hassan (right) in action against Churchill Brothers in the I-League match at Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sreenidi Deccan FC suffered a setback in its quest for the I-League championship after being held to a 2-2 draw by Churchill Brothers here at the Deccan Arena on Sunday. The Deccan Warriors were in a comfortable lead at half time but late goals from Stendly Fernandes and Lamgoulen, the former helped by a mistake from Sreenidi goalkeeper Albino Gomes, helped the Red Machines steal a point and derail the hosts’ title challenge.

Sreenidi made a quick start as forward William Alves opened the scoring in the 5th minute after latching on to a ball from Lalromawia from the right. Mizo midfielder Lalromawia then got on the scoresheet himself five minutes before halftime as he headed in Rilwan Hassan’s cross from close range. The 2-0 scoreline was a fair reflection of the hosts’ control of the game but the second half had surprises in store.

ALSO READ | Indian football has improved significantly in last decade, says Afghanistan coach Ashley Westwood

The Deccan Warriors started the second half on the front foot like it had ended the first but its failure to convert any chances and put the game beyond doubt came back to haunt it. In the 82nd minute, Stendly drove forward and fired a speculative effort at goal which spilled from Albino’s hands into the back of the net. Seven minutes later, right-back Lamgoulen got forward after the referee failed to award a foul to Sreenidi Deccan on the halfway line and lashed home into the top corner to equalise.

Sreenidi Deccan remains in second place with 40 points from 20 matches, eight points behind league leaders Mohammedan SC who has 48 from 21 matches. The Deccan Warriors will host Rajasthan United on March 31 in its next I-League game.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sreenidi Deccan FC /

Churchill Brothers /

I-League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Gill, Saha open for Gujarat Titans; GT 11/0 (1)
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2023-24: Late goals help Churchill Brothers clinch a point against Sreenidi Deccan
    Team Sportstar
  3. RR vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2024: Samson, bowlers guide Rajasthan Royals to 20-run win against Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  5. Odisha FC beats Kickstart FC in the final, wins maiden IWL trophy with stunning ease
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. I-League 2023-24: Late goals help Churchill Brothers clinch a point against Sreenidi Deccan
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Football: IWL 2023-24 winner to be decided on final matchday, format, points table, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. I-League 2023-24: Barboza’s double strike earns full points for Delhi FC
    Stan Rayan
  4. IWL 2023-24: Odisha FC eyes maiden Indian Women’s League title on final matchday
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sunil Chhetri to be felicitated for 150th international before FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Gill, Saha open for Gujarat Titans; GT 11/0 (1)
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2023-24: Late goals help Churchill Brothers clinch a point against Sreenidi Deccan
    Team Sportstar
  3. RR vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2024: Samson, bowlers guide Rajasthan Royals to 20-run win against Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  5. Odisha FC beats Kickstart FC in the final, wins maiden IWL trophy with stunning ease
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment