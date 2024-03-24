I-League 2023-24: Late goals help Churchill Brothers clinch a point against Sreenidi Deccan

Sreenidi Deccan FC suffered a setback in its quest for the I-League championship after being held to a 2-2 draw by Churchill Brothers here at the Deccan Arena on Sunday. The Deccan Warriors were in a comfortable lead at half time but late goals from Stendly Fernandes and Lamgoulen, the former helped by a mistake from Sreenidi goalkeeper Albino Gomes, helped the Red Machines steal a point and derail the hosts’ title challenge.

Sreenidi made a quick start as forward William Alves opened the scoring in the 5th minute after latching on to a ball from Lalromawia from the right. Mizo midfielder Lalromawia then got on the scoresheet himself five minutes before halftime as he headed in Rilwan Hassan’s cross from close range. The 2-0 scoreline was a fair reflection of the hosts’ control of the game but the second half had surprises in store.

The Deccan Warriors started the second half on the front foot like it had ended the first but its failure to convert any chances and put the game beyond doubt came back to haunt it. In the 82nd minute, Stendly drove forward and fired a speculative effort at goal which spilled from Albino’s hands into the back of the net. Seven minutes later, right-back Lamgoulen got forward after the referee failed to award a foul to Sreenidi Deccan on the halfway line and lashed home into the top corner to equalise.

Sreenidi Deccan remains in second place with 40 points from 20 matches, eight points behind league leaders Mohammedan SC who has 48 from 21 matches. The Deccan Warriors will host Rajasthan United on March 31 in its next I-League game.