GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Who is Naman Dhir making his debut for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans?

Dhir was part of the victorious Punjab team that lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy in 2023 and also scored two hundreds, against Saurashtra and Gujarat, in the Ranji Trophy

Published : Mar 24, 2024 19:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Naman Dhir in action during a Mumbai Indians training session.
Naman Dhir in action during a Mumbai Indians training session. | Photo Credit: Mumbai Indians Instagram
infoIcon

Naman Dhir in action during a Mumbai Indians training session. | Photo Credit: Mumbai Indians Instagram

Punjab batter Naman Dhir is set to make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for the Mumbai Indians (MI) against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Dhir was part of the victorious Punjab team that lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2023 and also scored two hundreds, against Saurashtra and Gujarat, in the Ranji Trophy.

The 24-year-old hard-hitting batsman had a fantastic Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup 2023, scoring 466 runs at a strike rate of 192.56 including 30 sixes.

He was also a part of the DY Patil T20 Cup, scoring a fifty for Reliance 1 with eight fours and one six in a game against Jain Irrigation.

More to follow..

