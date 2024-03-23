PBKS vs DC Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match?

Punjab Kings will start off its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign against Delhi Capitals at the newly built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday.

The match will also mark the return to competitive cricket of Risbhabh Pant, who suffered a horrific car crash in December 2022.

Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:

When will the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be held on March 23, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match live?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.