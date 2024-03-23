MagazineBuy Print

PBKS vs DC Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match?

IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Here are the live streaming and broadcast details for the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 14:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
General view of the newly built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.
General view of the newly built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL
infoIcon

General view of the newly built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Punjab Kings will start off its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign against Delhi Capitals at the newly built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday.

The match will also mark the return to competitive cricket of Risbhabh Pant, who suffered a horrific car crash in December 2022.

Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:

When will the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be held on March 23, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match live?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be televised live on the  Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be streamed live on the  JioCinema app and website.

THE SQUADS
PUNJAB KINGS
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw. 
DELHI CAPITALS
Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.

