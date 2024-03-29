MagazineBuy Print

Xabi Alonso to stay on as Bayer Leverkusen boss amid interest from Bayern and Liverpool

Alonso who was rumoured to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool after the end of the current season, told reporters that he feels that Leverkusen is the right place to be for him as a young coach.

Published : Mar 29, 2024 18:55 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

FILE PHOTO: Alonso has guided Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga where it is 10 points clear of reigning champion Bayern with eight games left.
FILE PHOTO: Alonso has guided Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga where it is 10 points clear of reigning champion Bayern with eight games left.
FILE PHOTO: Alonso has guided Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga where it is 10 points clear of reigning champion Bayern with eight games left. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Xabi Alonso will remain manager of Bayer Leverkusen, the Spaniard announced on Friday, ending speculation that he would join one of his former clubs Liverpool or Bayern Munich in the close season.

Alonso, who has a contract with Leverkusen until 2026, has become the talk of Europe and a reported target for top clubs after leading his team through an unbeaten season while challenging for three trophies.

“Last week I had a meeting (with club officials) and informed them of the decision to continue being coach of Bayer Leverkusen,” Alonso told reporters.

“I feel this is the right place to be for me as a young coach,” he added.

Alonso had been linked with the Liverpool and Bayern jobs, with both its coaches leaving at the end of the season.

ALSO READ | Bayer Leverkusen will win Bundesliga to end Bayern Munich’s run - Lahm

In January, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to step down from his position at the end of the current campaign while Bayern said it was cutting short Thomas Tuchel’s stint despite a contract until 2025.

Alonso joined Leverkusen in October 2022 when the club was mired in a relegation battle, eventually turning things around and leading it to a sixth-placed finish to qualify for the Europa League.

This season, he has guided Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga where it is 10 points clear of reigning champion Bayern with eight games left while it is also unbeaten in 38 matches in all competitions -- a German record.

