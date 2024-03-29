MagazineBuy Print

Bayer Leverkusen will win Bundesliga to end Bayern Munich’s run - Lahm

“There are eight games to play and 10 points is a very big gap. I believe that Leverkusen will become German champions this season,” Lahm told Reuters.

Published : Mar 29, 2024 07:40 IST , Mexico City - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
(FILES) German former football player Philipp Lahm, also head of Germany’s 2024 European Championship organizing committee, holds the official ball on November 15, 2023 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany,
(FILES) German former football player Philipp Lahm, also head of Germany’s 2024 European Championship organizing committee, holds the official ball on November 15, 2023 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, | Photo Credit: TOBIAS SCHWARZ
infoIcon

(FILES) German former football player Philipp Lahm, also head of Germany’s 2024 European Championship organizing committee, holds the official ball on November 15, 2023 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, | Photo Credit: TOBIAS SCHWARZ

Former Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm is convinced Bayer Leverkusen, which is seeking its first Bundesliga title, will end the Bavarian team’s 11-year hegemony this year.

Lahm, a 2014 World Cup winner and now tournament director for Euro 2024, has followed leaders Leverkusen’s remarkable unbeaten run this season which has taken them to 70 points, 10 clear of second-placed Bayern.

“There are eight games to play and 10 points is a very big gap. I believe that Leverkusen will become German champions this season,” Lahm told Reuters.

“I don’t think it’s bad for the Bundesliga if someone other than Bayern becomes champion. Last season was very exciting right up to the last match day, which is simply good for the league.

“Leverkusen have been great since the beginning of the season, they also have a bit of luck turning situations in their favour, specially because every player has a role. That’s what Xavi Alonso has accomplished with the team,” he added.

Bayern, bidding for a 12th successive title, faces Borussia Dortmund in “Der Klassiker” on Saturday. Coach Thomas Tuchel is set to leave at the end of the season, however, and its squad has been hit by injuries.

“Bayern have to find the right coach for the team and for the club. The last coaches were only there for a year and a half. That’s why continuity is key, including at management level,” Lahm said.

ALSO READ | Bellingham set to return for Real Madrid from red-card ban to face Athletic Bilbao

He did not rule out working for Bayern in the future.

“That could be on the cards. I’m sure I’ll remain loyal to football in any role, but right now my focus is on the European Championship,” Lahm said.

He highlighted the challenges Germany, who hosted the tournament as West Germany in 1988 and staged the 2006 World Cup, will face this summer to ensure the safety of fans.

“Security is our top priority and we are in dialogue with all the authorities, the government and the police,” Lahm said.

“Overall, we want to have a big celebration where everyone is welcome. Not only inside the stadium, but also outside, we are trying to create places where people can gather.”

The European Championship starts on June 14 with Germany facing Scotland in Group A, which also includes Hungary and Switzerland.

