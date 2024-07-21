MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Tanuja Kanwer debuts for India against UAE

Kanwer was brought into the squad as the replacement for Shreyanka Patil, who picked up a fracture to the fourth finger of her left hand, the Asian Cricket Council stated in a media release on Saturday.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 13:59 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Giants Tanuja Kanwer in bowling action during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024, cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Gujarat Giants Tanuja Kanwer in bowling action during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024, cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

Gujarat Giants Tanuja Kanwer in bowling action during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024, cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Spinner Tanuja Kanwer was handed her first India cap ahead of the side’s Group A fixture against UAE on Sunday in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Kanwer was brought into the squad as the replacement for Shreyanka Patil, who picked up a fracture to the fourth finger of her left hand, the Asian Cricket Council stated in a media release on Saturday.

In the Women’s Premier League, Kanwer plies her trade with Gujarat Giants, for which the left-arm tweaker has scalped 15 wickets.

It was in 2011 that she broke into the U-19 team, after which consistent performances won her multiple India A call-ups. For Railways, Kanwer was the joint-highest wicket taker in the 2022 domestics season with eight scalps.

Related Topics

Tanuja Kanwer /

India women /

UAE /

Women's Asia Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ind vs UAE Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024: UAE opts to field, India debut for Tanuja Kanwer
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Tanuja Kanwer debuts for India against UAE
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Injured Shreyanka Patil out of India squad, call-up for Tanuja Kanwer
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Asia Cup 2024; India vs United Arab Emirates: Head-to-head record of IND v UAE in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Asia Cup 2024, India vs United Arab Emirates LIVE telecast: When and where to watch IND v UAE
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Tanuja Kanwer debuts for India against UAE
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ind vs UAE Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024: UAE opts to field, India debut for Tanuja Kanwer
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Injured Shreyanka Patil out of India squad, call-up for Tanuja Kanwer
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Asia Cup 2024; India vs United Arab Emirates: Head-to-head record of IND v UAE in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Asia Cup 2024, India vs United Arab Emirates LIVE telecast: When and where to watch IND v UAE
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ind vs UAE Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024: UAE opts to field, India debut for Tanuja Kanwer
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Tanuja Kanwer debuts for India against UAE
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Injured Shreyanka Patil out of India squad, call-up for Tanuja Kanwer
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Asia Cup 2024; India vs United Arab Emirates: Head-to-head record of IND v UAE in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Asia Cup 2024, India vs United Arab Emirates LIVE telecast: When and where to watch IND v UAE
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment