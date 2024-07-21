Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Tanuja Kanwer debuts for India against UAE

Spinner Tanuja Kanwer was handed her first India cap ahead of the side’s Group A fixture against UAE on Sunday in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Kanwer was brought into the squad as the replacement for Shreyanka Patil, who picked up a fracture to the fourth finger of her left hand, the Asian Cricket Council stated in a media release on Saturday.

In the Women’s Premier League, Kanwer plies her trade with Gujarat Giants, for which the left-arm tweaker has scalped 15 wickets.

It was in 2011 that she broke into the U-19 team, after which consistent performances won her multiple India A call-ups. For Railways, Kanwer was the joint-highest wicket taker in the 2022 domestics season with eight scalps.