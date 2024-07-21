Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian golf team

India has four experienced golfers for the upcoming Olympics, including two men (Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar) and two women (Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar).

Aditi, participating in her third Olympics, is expected to perform well after finishing fourth at the Tokyo Games. With seven professional titles and an Asian Games silver under her belt, she is determined to improve her performance and make history.

Diksha, a Deaflympics gold medallist and a two-time Ladies European Tour winner, will also rely on her experience from the Tokyo Games to excel in the upcoming event. Sharma and Bhullar, both with multiple professional wins, are expected to adapt well to the competitive environment of the Games.

The golf team for Paris Olympics 2024:

Men

Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar

Women

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar