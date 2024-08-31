MagazineBuy Print

Indian Golf Union suspends GC member for ‘‘serious misconduct’‘ in Olympics, official says charges baseless

Sources say Verma allegedly used a false accreditation to be a part of the Indian Olympic team during the opening ceremony in Paris.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 13:26 IST , New Delhi - 3 MINS READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Indian Golf Union has suspended senior governing council member Sundeep Verma.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Indian Golf Union has suspended senior governing council member Sundeep Verma. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Indian Golf Union has suspended senior governing council member Sundeep Verma. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Indian Golf Union has suspended senior governing council member Sundeep Verma pending inquiry into an alleged “serious misconduct” while he was a part of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics, a charge the official vehemently denied.

IGU president Brijender Singh in an official order stated, “Sundeep Verma, Governing Council Member of the Indian Golf Union is hereby suspended with immediate effect i.e. 30 August 2024, pending enquiry against him for serious misconduct on his part while representing India at the Paris Olympics 2024.” Singh, without detailing the alleged misconduct, said the inquiry would take between a week to 10 days.

“The misdemeanour is grave enough (for Verma) to be suspended. We have set up an enquiry and they will give their report after verifying the veracity in a week or 10 days,” said Singh.

Sources say Verma allegedly used a false accreditation to be a part of the Indian Olympic team during the opening ceremony in Paris.

Verma, however, termed the charges baseless.

“These allegations are all false. I had all the required permissions and accreditation, and my name was there in the list of people who would be a part of the contingent and attend the opening ceremony,” said Verma.

“I didn’t impersonate anybody. I didn’t hide (anything). Billions of people saw me with the flag during the ceremony. There are so many security checks, and how can one pass all of them? These are all false allegations and I have sent them (IGU) a legal notice yesterday,” added Verma.

However, Singh said the IGU has ample evidence to back up the charges.

“We have to give him a chance to explain, although we know there is visual and aural evidence...we have enough evidence to convince us that it is true,” added Singh.

Verma further added that while the Indian government had approved his name, his accreditation to accompany the team as coach was not handed over to him by IGU and he had arranged it himself.

“I had a coach accreditation. The IGU didn’t send me any mail for the biometrics, my kits... clothes were not sent to me although the government approved everything. IGU didn’t hand me the accreditation. So, I had to manage everything on my own,” said Verma.

“Why was no question asked in the last one month. They (IGU) don’t have the power to suspend me; it happens in the AGM and the notice has to be given 21 days in advance.” Verma alleged that it was a ploy to stop him from exposing the corruption in the golf’s governing body.

“Today there is a council meeting. The IGU has swindled equipment worth 10-odd crores, there are 5-6 matters of grave concern and I have all the proof. I was going to expose this. But they want to deliberately keep me away from this meeting,” he said.

