Live

RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Bengaluru takes on Kolkata; Toss updates; Squad, predicted playing XI

RCB vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Get the IPL live score updates between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Updated : Mar 29, 2024 17:41 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match.
Catch the live score and updates from the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match.
Catch the live score and updates from the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match.

Welcome to Sportstat’s Live coverage of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders from the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

  • March 29, 2024 17:41
    Predicted Playing XIs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI

    Bat 1st: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma.

    Bowl 1st: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma.

    Impact Player Options: Dinesh Karthik/Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror.

    Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

    Bat 1st: Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora

    Bowl 1st: Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora

    Impact Player Options: Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

  • March 29, 2024 17:39
    Dream11

    WICKET KEEPERS

    Phil Salt, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat

    BATTERS

    Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rinku Singh, 

    ALL-ROUNDERS

    Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell

    BOWLERS

    Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy

    Team Composition: RCB 6-5 KKR | Credits Left: 11

  • March 29, 2024 17:28
    Russell backs coach Chandrakant Pandit

    IPL 2024: Russell backs KKR coach Pandit after Wiese calls his methods ‘militant’

    Senior all-rounder Andre Russell on Thursday supported Kolkata Knight Riders’ head coach Chandrakant Pandit, whose coaching style was termed “militant” by former KKR all-rounder David Wiese.

  • March 29, 2024 17:16
    Squads

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

    Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan. 

    Kolkata Knight Riders:

    Shreyas Iyer (c), Srikar Bharat, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sakib Hussain, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Philip Salt

  • March 29, 2024 17:08
    Preview

    At the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) practice session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday, Andre Russell tore into the bowlers. With murderous expansive swings of the willow, he repeatedly smacked balls onto the stadium roof.

    Come match day on Friday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will have to find a way to stop the Jamaican from recreating this magic. Russell, who stunned Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 25-ball 64 in the previous outing, will be doubly encouraged by his impressive record at this venue.

    Apart from Russell, the KKR batting relies on Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana. Salt found runs on Saturday, but the others fell flat.

    READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

  • March 29, 2024 17:07
    Live Streaming

    Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match?

    The IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How can one watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match?

    The IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • March 29, 2024 16:56
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstat’s Live coverage of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders being played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

