RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Bengaluru takes on Kolkata; Toss updates; Squad, predicted playing XI

- March 29, 2024 17:41Predicted Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma.
Bowl 1st: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma.
Impact Player Options: Dinesh Karthik/Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror.
Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora
Bowl 1st: Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora
Impact Player Options: Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana
- March 29, 2024 17:39Dream11
WICKET KEEPERS
Phil Salt, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat
BATTERS
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rinku Singh,
ALL-ROUNDERS
Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell
BOWLERS
Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy
Team Composition: RCB 6-5 KKR | Credits Left: 11
- March 29, 2024 17:28Russell backs coach Chandrakant Pandit
- March 29, 2024 17:16Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru:
Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Shreyas Iyer (c), Srikar Bharat, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sakib Hussain, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Philip Salt
- March 29, 2024 17:08Preview
At the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) practice session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday, Andre Russell tore into the bowlers. With murderous expansive swings of the willow, he repeatedly smacked balls onto the stadium roof.
Come match day on Friday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will have to find a way to stop the Jamaican from recreating this magic. Russell, who stunned Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 25-ball 64 in the previous outing, will be doubly encouraged by his impressive record at this venue.
Apart from Russell, the KKR batting relies on Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana. Salt found runs on Saturday, but the others fell flat.
- March 29, 2024 17:07Live Streaming
Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match?
The IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can one watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match?
The IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.
- March 29, 2024 16:56Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstat’s Live coverage of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders being played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.
