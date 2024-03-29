MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Who is Angkrish Raghuvanshi, impact sub for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Angrkrish was part of India’s U-19 World Cup squad in 2022 and scored 278 runs in six outings — with an average of 46.23 — to become the leading run-scorer for his team in the tournament.

Published : Mar 29, 2024 20:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Angkrish Raghuvanshi during a training session.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Angkrish Raghuvanshi during a training session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Angkrish Raghuvanshi during a training session. | Photo Credit: PTI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi came in as impact subsitute for Varun Chakaravarthy for Kolkata Knight Riders in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Angrkrish was part of India’s U-19 World Cup squad in 2022 and scored 278 runs in six outings — with an average of 46.23 — to become the leading run-scorer for his team in the tournament.

The right-handed batter made his List A debut in November and began playing senior T20s in October 2023. While in the one-day format, Angkrish has scored 133 runs so far in five innings, in T20s, the 18-year-old has hit 138 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of over 115.

His cricketing journey began when he moved to Mumbai from Delhi when he was just 11 years old to train under Abhishek Nayar and Omkar Salvi for a week. It was Nayar who eventually told his parents that he should consider moving to the city permanently.

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Kohli, Karthik late flourish take Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 182/6
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Who is Angkrish Raghuvanshi, impact sub for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Spurs’ Van de Ven available for Luton game, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
  4. Hero Indian Open 2024, Day 2: Veer Ahlawat stays in the hunt; Nakajima opens two-shot lead; Kofstad sets course record
    Rakesh Rao
  5. ‘I couldn’t coach that,’ says Klopp about De Zerbi’s impact ahead of Brighton clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Who is Angkrish Raghuvanshi, impact sub for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Kohli surpasses Gayle to hit most sixes for RCB
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Back on home turf, Lucknow Super Giants eyes first win of season against Punjab Kings
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine becomes fourth player to play 500 T20s
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2024: Knight Riders opt to bowl; Royal Challengers play same playing XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Kohli, Karthik late flourish take Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 182/6
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Who is Angkrish Raghuvanshi, impact sub for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Spurs’ Van de Ven available for Luton game, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
  4. Hero Indian Open 2024, Day 2: Veer Ahlawat stays in the hunt; Nakajima opens two-shot lead; Kofstad sets course record
    Rakesh Rao
  5. ‘I couldn’t coach that,’ says Klopp about De Zerbi’s impact ahead of Brighton clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment