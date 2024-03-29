RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Who is Angkrish Raghuvanshi, impact sub for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Angkrish Raghuvanshi came in as impact subsitute for Varun Chakaravarthy for Kolkata Knight Riders in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Angrkrish was part of India’s U-19 World Cup squad in 2022 and scored 278 runs in six outings — with an average of 46.23 — to become the leading run-scorer for his team in the tournament.

The right-handed batter made his List A debut in November and began playing senior T20s in October 2023. While in the one-day format, Angkrish has scored 133 runs so far in five innings, in T20s, the 18-year-old has hit 138 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of over 115.

His cricketing journey began when he moved to Mumbai from Delhi when he was just 11 years old to train under Abhishek Nayar and Omkar Salvi for a week. It was Nayar who eventually told his parents that he should consider moving to the city permanently.