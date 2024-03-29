MagazineBuy Print

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Kohli surpasses Gayle to hit most sixes for RCB

Kohli overtook both Gayle and AB De Villiers’ record of 239 and 238 sixes respectively in the same innings.

Published : Mar 29, 2024 20:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli in action.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Virat Kohli surpasses Chris Gayle to record most sixes hit for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the history of IPL on Friday during the IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Kohli overtook both Gayle and AB De Villiers’ record of 239 and 238 sixes respectively in the same innings.

Most sixes hit for RCB in IPL:

240* - Virat Kohli

239 - Chris Gayle

238 - AB de Villiers

67 - Glenn Maxwell

50 - Faf du Plessis

