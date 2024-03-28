MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: All eyes on in-form Russell as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Russell, who stunned Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 25-ball 64 in the previous outing, will be doubly encouraged by his impressive record at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Published : Mar 28, 2024 19:16 IST , Bengaluru  - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
RCB’s Virat Kohli in action.
RCB’s Virat Kohli in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

RCB’s Virat Kohli in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

At the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) practice session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday, Andre Russell tore into the bowlers. With murderous expansive swings of the willow, he repeatedly smacked balls onto the stadium roof.

Come match day on Friday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will have to find a way to stop the Jamaican from recreating this magic. Russell, who stunned Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 25-ball 64 in the previous outing, will be doubly encouraged by his impressive record at this venue.

Apart from Russell, the KKR batting relies on Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana. Salt found runs on Saturday, but the others fell flat.

FOLLOW LIVE | RR vs DC match

RCB enters the field on a high, having shut Punjab Kings (PBKS) down by four wickets a few days ago. Virat Kohli, who turned up early to have a hit at the nets on Thursday, stood tall with a match-winning knock against PBKS.

Kohli and opening partner Faf du Plessis will need to tackle an experienced new ball bowler in Mitchell Starc. The Australian, signed for ₹24.75 crore at the auction, had an off day against SRH, going wicketless and conceding 53 runs in his four overs.

The pressure is on Glenn Maxwell to find form, having been dismissed for 3 and 0 in the last two games. Maxwell will likely be challenged by KKR finger spinner Sunil Narine, who at 35, is still tough to read.

Related Topics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Andre Russell /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Indian Premier League /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: All eyes on in-form Russell as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Ashwin Achal
  2. RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals to bowl against Rajasthan Royals; Nortje, Mukesh in for DC; RR unchanged
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Russell backs KKR coach Pandit after David Wiese calls his methods “militant”
    Ashwin Achal
  4. RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant becomes first player to feature in 100 matches for Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals opts to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: All eyes on in-form Russell as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Ashwin Achal
  2. IPL 2024: Abhishek relishes quickest fifty, partnership with Head as Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashes Mumbai Indians
    V.S. Aravind
  3. RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant becomes first player to feature in 100 matches for Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Russell backs KKR coach Pandit after David Wiese calls his methods “militant”
    Ashwin Achal
  5. RR vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals opts to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: All eyes on in-form Russell as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Ashwin Achal
  2. RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals to bowl against Rajasthan Royals; Nortje, Mukesh in for DC; RR unchanged
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Russell backs KKR coach Pandit after David Wiese calls his methods “militant”
    Ashwin Achal
  4. RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant becomes first player to feature in 100 matches for Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals opts to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment