RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday in its second home game of the IPL 2024 season.

Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma.

Bowl 1st: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma.

Impact Player Options: Dinesh Karthik/Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora

Bowl 1st: Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Player Options: Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

RCB vs KKR DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKET KEEPERS Phil Salt, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat BATTERS Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rinku Singh, ALL ROUNDERS Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell BOWLERS Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy Team Composition: RCB 6-5 KKR | Credits Left: 11