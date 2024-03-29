MagazineBuy Print

RCB vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will the coin flip favour, Shreyas Iyer or Faf du Plessis?

RCB vs KKR Toss updates: Check the toss result from IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Published : Mar 29, 2024 17:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
KKR’s coach Chandrakant Pandit, Shreyas Iyer, and mentor Gautam Gambhir, during training.
KKR’s coach Chandrakant Pandit, Shreyas Iyer, and mentor Gautam Gambhir, during training. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

KKR's coach Chandrakant Pandit, Shreyas Iyer, and mentor Gautam Gambhir, during training. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face each other at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

RCB is coming into this game with a win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) while KKR will be playing its second match of the IPL 2024 after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in its first game.

Also check out RCB vs KKR Live Score

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 5; Loss: 5

Team batting first: Wins: 5; Loss: 5

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

