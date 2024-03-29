MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RCB vs KKR head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders stats, runs, wickets

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on Friday.

Published : Mar 29, 2024 11:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
RCB’s Virat Kohli in action.
RCB’s Virat Kohli in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

RCB’s Virat Kohli in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

In the 10th match of the IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Here are the complete stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know before the teams face off:

RCB vs KKR Head-to-Head Record in IPL
Matches Played: 33
Kolkata Knight Riders: 19
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 14
Last Result: KKR won by 21 runs (2023)
RCB Overall Record in IPL in Bengaluru
Matches Played: 94
Won: 45
Lost: 44
Tied - 1
NR - 4
Highest Score: 263/5 (20) vs Pune Warriors India (2013)
Lowest Score: 82/10 (15.1) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2008)

MOST RUNS IN RCB vs KKR IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Virat Kohli (RCB) 30 861 34.40 129.27 100
Chris Gayle (KKR, RCB) 16 631 45.07 151.31 102*
Gautam Gambhir (KKR) 15 530 37.85 140.21 93

MOST WICKETS IN RCB vs KKR IPL MATCHES

Bowler Innings Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI
Sunil Narine (KKR) 18 23 6.40 20.04 4/20
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) 17 19 7.62 24.89 3/16
R Vinay Kumar (KKR, RCB) 10 17 7.72 16.05 3/23

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Kolkata Knight Riders

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs KKR head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs KKR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Full list of players ruled out of the tournament; injuries and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  5. Crawley calls for refinement to ‘Bazball’ after India defeat, says England will continue to ‘score quickly’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RCB vs KKR head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs KKR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Miami Open: Alcaraz says Dimitrov made him feel like a 13-year-old in quarterfinal defeat
    Reuters
  5. RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Parag’s coming-of-age knock helps Rajasthan Royals win two in a row
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs KKR head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs KKR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Full list of players ruled out of the tournament; injuries and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  5. Crawley calls for refinement to ‘Bazball’ after India defeat, says England will continue to ‘score quickly’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment