RCB vs KKR head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders stats, runs, wickets

In the 10th match of the IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Here are the complete stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know before the teams face off:
RCB vs KKR Head-to-Head Record in IPL
Matches Played: 33
Kolkata Knight Riders: 19
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 14
Last Result: KKR won by 21 runs (2023)
RCB Overall Record in IPL in Bengaluru
Matches Played: 94
Won: 45
Lost: 44
Tied - 1
NR - 4
Highest Score: 263/5 (20) vs Pune Warriors India (2013)
Lowest Score: 82/10 (15.1) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2008)
MOST RUNS IN RCB vs KKR IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|30
|861
|34.40
|129.27
|100
|Chris Gayle (KKR, RCB)
|16
|631
|45.07
|151.31
|102*
|Gautam Gambhir (KKR)
|15
|530
|37.85
|140.21
|93
MOST WICKETS IN RCB vs KKR IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Innings
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Sunil Narine (KKR)
|18
|23
|6.40
|20.04
|4/20
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)
|17
|19
|7.62
|24.89
|3/16
|R Vinay Kumar (KKR, RCB)
|10
|17
|7.72
|16.05
|3/23
IPL 2024: Full list of players ruled out of the tournament; injuries and replacements
Crawley calls for refinement to 'Bazball' after India defeat, says England will continue to 'score quickly'
