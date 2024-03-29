RCB vs KKR head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders stats, runs, wickets

In the 10th match of the IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Here are the complete stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know before the teams face off:

RCB vs KKR Head-to-Head Record in IPL Matches Played: 33 Kolkata Knight Riders: 19 Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 14 Last Result: KKR won by 21 runs (2023)

RCB Overall Record in IPL in Bengaluru Matches Played: 94 Won: 45 Lost: 44 Tied - 1 NR - 4 Highest Score: 263/5 (20) vs Pune Warriors India (2013) Lowest Score: 82/10 (15.1) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2008)

MOST RUNS IN RCB vs KKR IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli (RCB) 30 861 34.40 129.27 100 Chris Gayle (KKR, RCB) 16 631 45.07 151.31 102* Gautam Gambhir (KKR) 15 530 37.85 140.21 93

MOST WICKETS IN RCB vs KKR IPL MATCHES