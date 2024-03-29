MagazineBuy Print

RCB vs KKR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Here’s all you need to know about the live-streaming details of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Published : Mar 29, 2024 11:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:

When will the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders will be held on March 29, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

SQUADS
Royal Challengers Bengaluru:
Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan. 
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Shreyas Iyer (c), Srikar Bharat, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sakib Hussain, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Philip Salt

