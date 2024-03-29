RCB vs KKR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:

When will the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders will be held on March 29, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.