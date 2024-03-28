MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Russell backs KKR coach Pandit after David Wiese calls his methods “militant”

IPL 2024: Chandrakant Pandit, who is known as a disciplinarian, had taken over as KKR coach ahead of IPL 2022 after Brendon McCullum accepted England’s head coach job.

Published : Mar 28, 2024 18:35 IST , Bengaluru

PTI
Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russell with team coach Chandrakant Pandit and mentor Gautam Gambhir.
Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russell with team coach Chandrakant Pandit and mentor Gautam Gambhir.
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russell with team coach Chandrakant Pandit and mentor Gautam Gambhir.

Senior all-rounder Andre Russell on Thursday supported Kolkata Knight Riders’ head coach Chandrakant Pandit, whose coaching style was termed “militant” by former KKR all-rounder David Wiese.

Wiese, who now plies his trade for Namibia, claimed that many foreign players in the roster of KKR were frustrated by Pandit’s tough style of functioning during last year’s IPL.

However, Jamaican Russell, an integral part of KKR’s core group, sounded different.

“We’ve been working with him since last year. I think when you’re working with a coach for the first time, you have to make sure that you adjust to their philosophy. There have to be rules. We are professionals. So, we don’t complain,” said Russell during the pre-match press meet here.

“I try to do the best for this franchise. He’s been doing an amazing job, and we’ve gotten coming back as well,” he added.

Pandit, who is known as a disciplinarian, had taken over as KKR coach ahead of IPL 2022 after Brendon McCullum accepted England’s head coach job.

“He (Pandit) is known in India as a very militant type of coach. He is very strict, very disciplinarian that type of stuff.

“Sometimes in franchise cricket, when you have overseas guys, who’ve played all over the world, they don’t need anyone coming and telling them how they need to behave, what they need to wear and what they need to do the whole time.

“So, that was tough,” said Wiese on the podcast ‘Hitman for Hire: A year in the life of a franchise cricketer’ recently.

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
