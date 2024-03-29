IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders registers its second-highest PowerPlay total during RCB vs KKR match

Openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine got Kolkata Knight Riders off to a blazing start, scoring 85/0 in the Powerplay against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2024 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.
In this process, the duo helped KKR register its second-highest PowerPlay total in IPL.
The highest PowerPlay total for KKR is 105/0 against the same opponent. It is also the highest PoewerPlay total in the IPL history.
