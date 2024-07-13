MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Antim Panghal, Aman Sehrawat only seeded Indian wrestlers

Other Indians, including Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik, Nisha Dahiya and Reetika Hooda will be randomly drawn into brackets before the competition begins in Paris.

Published : Jul 13, 2024 12:52 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
FILE - World championships bronze medallist Antim Panghal has been seeded fourth. 
FILE - World championships bronze medallist Antim Panghal has been seeded fourth.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu/SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA
infoIcon

FILE - World championships bronze medallist Antim Panghal has been seeded fourth.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu/SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Two Indian wrestlers, Antim Panghal (53kg) and Aman Sehrawat (57kg), have been seeded for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The seeding of the top eight wrestlers (who accumulated points in the 2023 World Championships and 2024 continental championships and Zagreb Open and Hungarian ranking series) in each weight class has been released by the United World Wrestling (UWW) for the first time for the Olympics.

World championships bronze medallist Antim has been seeded fourth. She will be clubbed with top-seeded Lucia Yepez Guzman of Ecuador, fifth-seeded Maria Prevolaraki of Greece, and eighth-seeded Andreea Ana of Romania in the top half of the draw.

In effect, she will not meet Sweden’s two-time European champion Emma Malmgren (second seed), Japan’s Asian Games champion Akari Fujinami (third), Nigeria’s African champion Christiana Ogunsanya (sixth) and China’s Asian Games silver medallist Qianyu Pang (seventh) before the final.

In recent times, Antim lost to Emma (in the Budapest Ranking Series final in June) and Akari (in Asian Games and Asian championships last year).

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 - What are the various weight categories for Weightlifting, Boxing and Wrestling?

Sehrawat, an Asian Games bronze medallist, will have a tougher draw. He will be in the bottom half of the 57kg draw with Japan’s 2016 Olympic silver medallist and former World champion Rei Higuchi, Armenia’s three-time World bronze medallist Arsen Harutyunyan and China’s Wanhao Zou.

World champion Stevan Micic of Serbia, Asian bronze medallist Meirambek Kartbay of Kazakhstan, former World champion Zelimkhan Abkarov of Albania and Tokyo Olympian and Yasar Dogu ranking series silver medallist Gullomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan will be on the top half of the draw.

Other Indians, including two-time Worlds bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat (who has dropped down to 50kg), 2021 Worlds silver medallist Anshu Malik (57kg), Asian silver-medallist Nisha Dahiya (68kg) and World under-23 champion Reetika Hooda, who has been unseeded, will be randomly drawn into brackets before the competition begins in Paris.

