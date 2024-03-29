LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Hoping to make Lucknow a dominant place, says LSG Head Coach Langer

Justin Langer is enjoying his maiden stint at the IPL.

“There is nothing I haven’t liked about the IPL so far,” the Lucknow Super Giants coach said at a press conference here on Saturday. “India has been very hospitable. And Holi, the festival of colours the other day – I haven’t had so much fun since I was about three years old.”

Looking back at his team’s disappointing start to the campaign (the 20-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals), the former Australian opener and coach said he was glad the first game was out of the way.

“Now we are looking forward to our first home game and hoping to make it a dominant place for LSG this summer,” he said. “And I found that every game is won by the home side this IPL.”

Langer isn’t bothered about the talk about LSG captain K.L. Rahul’s strike-rate. “I am not going to lose one second’s sleep over Rahul,” he said. “He is a beautiful player.”

Punjab Kings’ spin-bowling coach Sunil Joshi said he would advise his players about the pitch, which he is familiar with thanks to his stint as Uttar Pradesh coach. “I will tell the bowlers where there are good pockets to bowl on,” he said.