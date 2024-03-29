LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Back on home turf, Lucknow Super Giants eyes first win of season against Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is back on familiar turf. It should be hoping to get back into form, too, as it takes on Punjab Kings in its first home match of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League.

After the defeat to Rajasthan Royals last Sunday, LSG would bank on the season’s trend so far — every team winning its first match at home. For Punjab Kings, this is the third game: it won the first against Delhi Capitals and then lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Though it is still early days, no team would want to register two losses on the trot. So, much is at stake at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium on Saturday.

LSG, which qualified for the Playoffs in both the editions it took part in, would be keen to put up a good show in front of its fans. For that, more of the starting 11, or 12 at times, need to contribute.

Captain K.L. Rahul and Nicholas Pooran showed form against the Royals, but the likes of Quinton de Kock and Devdutt Padikkal have to remain at the crease longer. Bowlers like Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan have to be sharper, as well.

As for the Kings, they need to put behind them the terrible finish to their match against RCB. They would be hoping for Jonny Bairstow to regain his touch at the top of the order, where skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh also have to deliver.

As for bowling, Kagiso Rabada and Harpreet Brar may not mind more support.