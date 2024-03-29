MagazineBuy Print

RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Parag’s coming-of-age knock helps Rajasthan Royals win two in a row

Rajasthan Royals’ 12–run victory over Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here means that the home team has won all the first nine matches of the season.

Published : Mar 29, 2024 00:11 IST , Jaipur - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Riyan Parag in action against Delhi Capitals.
Riyan Parag in action against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Riyan Parag in action against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu

Home, Sweet Home. So does seem the season’s theme.

Rajasthan Royals’ 12–run victory over Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here means that the home team has won all the first nine matches of the season. Royals’ second win in as many games was built on a brilliant knock by Riyan Parag, the 22-year-old who is finally showing why his team had been backing him all this while despite a not-so-flattering record over the years.

After Parag’s sensational 84 not out (45b, 7x4, 6x6) helped the host reach 185 for five – quite an improvement from 36 for three in 7.2 overs –, Capitals came up with a spirited reply. DC needed 17 off the last over, but Avesh Khan bowled superbly to dash the visiting side’s hopes, giving away just four runs; Tristan Stubbs was stranded on 44 not out (23b, 2x4, 3x6).

It was a valiant effort from Stubbs, who took 19 runs off R. Ashwin in the 17th over to take his team closer to the target. Opener David Warner (49, 34b, 5x4, 3x6) had put on Capitals’ chase but he fell to a fine catch by Sandeep Sharma off Avesh Khan. DC soon lost captain Rishabh Pant (28, 26b, 2x4, 1x6) to slid to 105 for four.

Earlier, Parag planned his innings in admirable fashion, and finished off in great style, hitting Anrich Nortje for 25 runs in the last over – including a mighty six over deep midwicket.

It was Parag’s fourth-wicket stand of 54 with R. Ashwin (29, 19b, 3x6) – his promotion proved a smart move – that helped Royals recover after a poor start.

Also read | Riyan Parag repays faith, shines in new role at No. 4 for Rajasthan Royals

Khaleel set the tone for Capitals with an excellent first over, in which he gave away just four runs. At the other end, Mukesh angled the ball into Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had to listen to that unpleasant sound of stumps being disturbed, after being hit on the pad first.

Khaleel, who was brought back for the last of the PowerPlay, had captain Sanju Samson caught behind, while Kuldeep Yadav had a reverse-sweeping Buttler lbw, on DRS.

Royals were in trouble then, but Parag was a determined young man on this night.

