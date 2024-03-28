IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RR vs DC: Rahman continues to lead most wicket-takers list

Mustafizur Rahman continues to wear the purple cap in the IPL 2024 with six wickets to his name so far in this season.

Rahman has played two matches so far and the next best is Harpreet Brar with three wickets in two matches.

A total of 15 bowlers have three wickets and share the second-place in the purple cap table.

Here is the full list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI Mustafizur Rahman CSK 2 6 7.37 9.83 4/29 Harpreet Brar PBKS 2 3 3.85 9.00 2/14 T. Natarajan SRH 1 3 8.00 10.66 3/32 Harshit Rana KKR 1 3 8.25 11.00 3/33 Jasprit Bumrah MI 2 3 6.25 16.66 3/14

(Updated after RR vs DC match on March 28)

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST