IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RR vs DC: Rahman continues to lead most wicket-takers list

IPL 2024, Purple Cap standings: Here is the list of top wicket-takers of the season. 

Published : Mar 28, 2024 23:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mustafizur Rahman of CSK in action.
Mustafizur Rahman of CSK in action. | Photo Credit: Raghunathan SR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Mustafizur Rahman of CSK in action. | Photo Credit: Raghunathan SR / The Hindu

Mustafizur Rahman continues to wear the purple cap in the IPL 2024 with six wickets to his name so far in this season.

Rahman has played two matches so far and the next best is Harpreet Brar with three wickets in two matches.

A total of 15 bowlers have three wickets and share the second-place in the purple cap table.

Here is the full list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Mustafizur Rahman CSK 2 6 7.37 9.83 4/29
Harpreet Brar PBKS 2 3 3.85 9.00 2/14
T. Natarajan SRH 1 3 8.00 10.66 3/32
Harshit Rana KKR 1 3 8.25 11.00 3/33
Jasprit Bumrah MI 2 3 6.25 16.66 3/14

(Updated after RR vs DC match on March 28)

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy BBI
2023 Mohammed Shami GT 17 28 18.64 13.92 8.03 4/11
2022 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 17 27 19.51 15.11 7.75 5/40
2021 Harshal Patel RCB 15 32 14.34 10.56 8.14 5/27
2020 Kagiso Rabada DC 17 30 18.26 13.30 8.34 4/24
2019 Imran Tahir CSK 17 26 16.57 14.84 6.69 4/12
2018 Andrew Tye KXIP 14 24 18.66 14.00 8.00 4/16
2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 14 26 14.19 12.00 7.05 5/19
2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 17 23 21.30 17.20 7.42 4/29
2015 Dwayne Bravo CSK 17 26 16.38 12.00 8.14 3/22
2014 Mohit Sharma CSK 16 23 19.65 14.00 8.39 4/14
2013 Dwayne Bravo CSK 18 32 15.53 11.70 7.95 4/42
2012 Morne Morkel DD 16 25 18.12 15.10 7.19 4/20
2011 Lasith Malinga MI 16 28 13.39 13.50 5.95 5/13
2010 Pragyan Ojha DC 16 21 20.42 16.80 7.29 3/26
2009 RP Singh DC 16 23 18.13 15.50 6.98 4/22
2008 Sohail Tanvir RR 11 22 12.09 11.22 6.46 6/14

