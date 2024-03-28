IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RR vs DC: Rajasthan Royals remains second after win; CSK top of table

Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in IPL 2024 in Jaipur on Thursday to record its second victory of the season.
Chennai Super Kings remained at the top of the IPL standings after a comfortable win over the Gujarat Titans. While the Royals have four points as well, CSK is top courtesy of a superior net run rate.
The Capitals were in the eighth spot, having lost both their games so far.
Here is the updated points table after the SRH vs MI match:
|Pos
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Chennai Super Kings
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+1.979
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+0.800
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+0.675
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.200
|5
|Punjab Kings
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+0.025
|6
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-0.180
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1.425
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.528
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.925
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.000
*Updated after RR vs DC match on March 28
