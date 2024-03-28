MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RR vs DC: Rajasthan Royals remains second after win; CSK top of table

IPL Points Table: Here is the full list of team rankings and standings in IPL 2024 after the RR vs DC match. 

Published : Mar 28, 2024 23:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
RR players celebrate a wicket against DC.
RR players celebrate a wicket against DC. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

RR players celebrate a wicket against DC. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in IPL 2024 in Jaipur on Thursday to record its second victory of the season.

ALSO CHECK | Orange Cap standings

ALSO CHECK | Purple Cap standings

Chennai Super Kings remained at the top of the IPL standings after a comfortable win over the Gujarat Titans. While the Royals have four points as well, CSK is top courtesy of a superior net run rate.

The Capitals were in the eighth spot, having lost both their games so far.

Here is the updated points table after the SRH vs MI match:

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
1 Chennai Super Kings 2 2 0 4 +1.979
2 Rajasthan Royals 2 2 0 4 +0.800
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 1 1 2 +0.675
4 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 0 2 +0.200
5 Punjab Kings 2 1 1 2 +0.025
6 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 1 1 2 -0.180
7 Gujarat Titans 2 1 1 2 -1.425
8 Delhi Capitals 2 0 2 0 -0.528
9 Mumbai Indians 2 0 2 0 -0.925
10 Lucknow Super Giants 1 0 1 0 -1.000

*Updated after RR vs DC match on March 28

