IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs DC: Riyan Parag moves to 2nd place; Klaasen at top with 143 runs, Kohli in top five

Riyan Parag’s match-winning 84 runs off 45 deliveries against Delhi Capitals on Thursday took him to the second spot in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings.

Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad is at the top with 143 runs while Virat Kohli is in the third place.

Here is the full list of leading run scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Heinrich Klaasen SRH 2 143 143.00 226.98 80* Riyan Parag RR 2 127 127.00 171.62 84* Virat Kohli RCB 2 98 49.00 142.02 77 Sanju Samson RR 2 97 97.00 146.96 82* Abhishek Sharma SRH 2 95 47.50 226.19 63

(updated after RR vs DC match on March 28)

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST