Riyan Parag’s match-winning 84 runs off 45 deliveries against Delhi Capitals on Thursday took him to the second spot in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings.
Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad is at the top with 143 runs while Virat Kohli is in the third place.
Here is the full list of leading run scorers in IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|2
|143
|143.00
|226.98
|80*
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|2
|127
|127.00
|171.62
|84*
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|2
|98
|49.00
|142.02
|77
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|2
|97
|97.00
|146.96
|82*
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|2
|95
|47.50
|226.19
|63
(updated after RR vs DC match on March 28)
ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50
|100
|HS
|2023
|Shubhman Gill
|GT
|890
|59.33
|157.80
|4
|3
|129
|2022
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|863
|57.53
|149.05
|4
|4
|116
|2021
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|635
|45.35
|136.26
|4
|1
|101*
|2020
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|670
|55.83
|129.34
|5
|1
|132*
|2019
|David Warner
|SRH
|692
|69.20
|143.87
|8
|1
|100
|2018
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|735
|52.50
|142.44
|8
|0
|84
|2017
|David Warner
|SRH
|641
|58.27
|141.81
|4
|1
|126
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|973
|81.08
|152.03
|7
|4
|113
|2015
|David Warner
|SRH
|562
|43.23
|156.54
|7
|0
|91
|2014
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|660
|44.00
|137.78
|5
|0
|83
|2013
|Michael Hussey
|CSK
|733
|52.35
|129.50
|6
|0
|95
|2012
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|733
|61.08
|160.74
|7
|1
|128
|2011
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|608
|67.55
|183.13
|3
|2
|107
|2010
|Sachin Tendulkar
|MI
|618
|47.53
|132.61
|5
|0
|89
|2009
|Matthew Hayden
|CSK
|572
|52.00
|144.81
|5
|0
|89
|2008
|Shaun Marsh
|KXIP
|616
|68.44
|139.68
|5
|1
|115
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs DC: Riyan Parag moves to 2nd place; Klaasen at top with 143 runs, Kohli in top five
- RR vs DC, IPL 2024 match in pictures: Riyan Parag stars as Rajasthan Royals beats Delhi Capitals by 12 runs
- IPL 2024: Who is Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan’s 16-year-old replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman
- RR vs DC Highlights, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins by 12 runs against Delhi Capitals
- RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Parag’s coming-of-age knock helps Rajasthan Royals win two in a row
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE