MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs DC: Riyan Parag moves to 2nd place; Klaasen at top with 143 runs, Kohli in top five

IPL 2024: Heinrich Klaasen scored an unbeaten 80 runs against Mumbai Indians to move to the top of the leading run-scorer’s list

Published : Mar 28, 2024 23:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen celebrates his half century.
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen celebrates his half century. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen celebrates his half century. | Photo Credit: PTI

Riyan Parag’s match-winning 84 runs off 45 deliveries against Delhi Capitals on Thursday took him to the second spot in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings.

Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad is at the top with 143 runs while Virat Kohli is in the third place.

Here is the full list of leading run scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Heinrich Klaasen SRH 2 143 143.00 226.98 80*
Riyan Parag RR 2 127 127.00 171.62 84*
Virat Kohli RCB 2 98 49.00 142.02 77
Sanju Samson RR 2 97 97.00 146.96 82*
Abhishek Sharma SRH 2 95 47.50 226.19 63

(updated after RR vs DC match on March 28)

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Runs Average Strike rate 50 100 HS
2023 Shubhman Gill GT 890 59.33 157.80 4 3 129
2022 Jos Buttler RR 863 57.53 149.05 4 4 116
2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 635 45.35 136.26 4 1 101*
2020 KL Rahul KXIP 670 55.83 129.34 5 1 132*
2019 David Warner SRH 692 69.20 143.87 8 1 100
2018 Kane Williamson SRH 735 52.50 142.44 8 0 84
2017 David Warner SRH 641 58.27 141.81 4 1 126
2016 Virat Kohli RCB 973 81.08 152.03 7 4 113
2015 David Warner SRH 562 43.23 156.54 7 0 91
2014 Robin Uthappa KKR 660 44.00 137.78 5 0 83
2013 Michael Hussey CSK 733 52.35 129.50 6 0 95
2012 Chris Gayle RCB 733 61.08 160.74 7 1 128
2011 Chris Gayle RCB 608 67.55 183.13 3 2 107
2010 Sachin Tendulkar MI 618 47.53 132.61 5 0 89
2009 Matthew Hayden CSK 572 52.00 144.81 5 0 89
2008 Shaun Marsh KXIP 616 68.44 139.68 5 1 115

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Rajasthan Royals /

Delhi Capitals /

Riyan Parag /

Heinrich Klaasen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs DC: Riyan Parag moves to 2nd place; Klaasen at top with 143 runs, Kohli in top five
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs DC, IPL 2024 match in pictures: Riyan Parag stars as Rajasthan Royals beats Delhi Capitals by 12 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Who is Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan’s 16-year-old replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs DC Highlights, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins by 12 runs against Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Parag’s coming-of-age knock helps Rajasthan Royals win two in a row
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Parag’s coming-of-age knock helps Rajasthan Royals win two in a row
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs DC: Riyan Parag moves to 2nd place; Klaasen at top with 143 runs, Kohli in top five
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RR vs DC: Rajasthan Royals remains second after win; CSK top of table
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RR vs DC: Rahman continues to lead most wicket-takers list
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Confusion over Rajasthan Royals overseas player coming on as impact substitute explained
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs DC: Riyan Parag moves to 2nd place; Klaasen at top with 143 runs, Kohli in top five
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs DC, IPL 2024 match in pictures: Riyan Parag stars as Rajasthan Royals beats Delhi Capitals by 12 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Who is Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan’s 16-year-old replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs DC Highlights, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins by 12 runs against Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Parag’s coming-of-age knock helps Rajasthan Royals win two in a row
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment