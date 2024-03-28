MagazineBuy Print

RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Riyan Parag scores highest score by Rajasthan Royals batter at number four position

Parag ended up with the score of 84 off 45 balls, surpassing Shane Watson’s previous best of 76 in 2008 against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab).

Published : Mar 28, 2024 21:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag celebrates his fifty runs.
Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag celebrates his fifty runs. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag celebrates his fifty runs. | Photo Credit: AP

Riyan Parag scored the highest individual score by a Rajasthan Royals batting at number four position during the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

Parag ended up with the score of 84 off 45 balls, surpassing Shane Watson’s previous best of 76 in 2008 against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab).

ALSO READ: Riyan Parag repays Rajasthan Royals’ faith, shines in new role at No. 4

This is also Parag’s highest individual T20 score.

Highest score by a RR batter at number four in IPL:

1) Riyan Parag - 84* in 45 balls vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

2) Shane Watson - 76* in 49 balls vs Kings XI Punjab, 2008

3) Owais Shah - 76 in 42 balls vs Mumbai Indians, 2012

4) Shane Watson - 74 in 40 balls vs Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils), 2008

5) Shivam Dube - 64* in 42 balls vs Chennai Super Kings, 2021

