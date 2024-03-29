MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine becomes fourth player to play 500 T20s

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Rider’s Sunil Narine became the fourth player to play 500 T20s.

Published : Mar 29, 2024 20:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunil Narine, during training ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Sunil Narine, during training ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Sunil Narine, during training ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

Sunil Narine became only the fourth player to feature in 500 T20 during the Kolkata Knight Riders match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Kieron Pollard with 660 T20s appearances comes first on the list.

Narine has 536 scalps with a best figures of five for 19. He also has 3736 runs with the highest being 79.

Narine has played 164 IPL matches and picked as many wickets at an average of 25.90.

Most T20 Apperance
Kieron Pollard - 660 matches
Dwayne Bravo - 570 matches
Shoaib Malik - 542 matches
Sunil Narine - 500* matches
Andre Russell - 484* matches

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs DC: Riyan Parag moves to 2nd place; Klaasen at top with 143 runs, Kohli in top five
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain Masters 2024: Sindhu goes down fighting, Sikki-Sumeeth enter semifinals 
    PTI
  3. RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Kohli, Karthik late flourish take Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 182/6
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine becomes fourth player to play 500 T20s
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Who is Angkrish Raghuvanshi, impact sub for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Who is Angkrish Raghuvanshi, impact sub for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Kohli surpasses Gayle to hit most sixes for RCB
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Back on home turf, Lucknow Super Giants eyes first win of season against Punjab Kings
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine becomes fourth player to play 500 T20s
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2024: Knight Riders opt to bowl; Royal Challengers play same playing XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs DC: Riyan Parag moves to 2nd place; Klaasen at top with 143 runs, Kohli in top five
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain Masters 2024: Sindhu goes down fighting, Sikki-Sumeeth enter semifinals 
    PTI
  3. RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Kohli, Karthik late flourish take Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 182/6
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine becomes fourth player to play 500 T20s
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Who is Angkrish Raghuvanshi, impact sub for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment