RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine becomes fourth player to play 500 T20s

Sunil Narine became only the fourth player to feature in 500 T20 during the Kolkata Knight Riders match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.
Kieron Pollard with 660 T20s appearances comes first on the list.
Narine has 536 scalps with a best figures of five for 19. He also has 3736 runs with the highest being 79.
Narine has played 164 IPL matches and picked as many wickets at an average of 25.90.
