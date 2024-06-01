Munich World Cup: Final preparation for Indian shooters ahead of Paris Olympics

Indian shooting will get into the final stretch of preparation for the Olympics with the World Cup in Munich on Sunday.

The air rifle shooters, four each in the men’s and women’s section, will be competing in the regular as well as Ranking Points Only (RPO) sections.

The final selection for Paris may not have been announced yet, but the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is trying to keep the cream of Indian shooting ready.

World champion Rudrankksh Patil, Sandeep Singh and former world No.1 Divyansh Singh Panwar will compete in the regular section, and fight for medals in men’s air rifle. Arjun Babuta opted to be in the RPO section.

In the women’s section, Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita Jindal and Tilottama Sen will compete in the regular section, while World Championship silver medallist Mehuli Ghosh will be in the RPO section.

After the World Cup, the rifle and pistol shooters are also scheduled to have a camp in Paris, which could mean that those, who are on the periphery of selection could also continue to train as reserves.

For the 16 Olympic quota places in rifle and pistol, which could get reduced to 15 if Manu Bhaker gets the nod for both air pistol and sports pistol, we could have another six to eight shooters ready to jump in, if required.