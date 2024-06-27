MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs WI: Jeremiah Louis replaces injured Kemar Roach in West Indies squad for England tour

Roach, who has taken 270 wickets in 81 tests, is undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a knee injury while playing County Cricket for Surrey.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 21:32 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Louis, 28, plays first-class cricket for the Leeward Islands and has one five-wicket and seven three-wicket hauls to his name from seven matches in 2024.
Louis, 28, plays first-class cricket for the Leeward Islands and has one five-wicket and seven three-wicket hauls to his name from seven matches in 2024. | Photo Credit: Instagram/Jeremiah Louis
infoIcon

Louis, 28, plays first-class cricket for the Leeward Islands and has one five-wicket and seven three-wicket hauls to his name from seven matches in 2024. | Photo Credit: Instagram/Jeremiah Louis

Injured fast bowler Kemar Roach has been replaced by uncapped Jeremiah Louis in the West Indies test squad for July’s tour of England, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Thursday.

Roach, who has taken 270 wickets in 81 tests, is undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a knee injury while playing County Cricket for Surrey.

Louis, 28, plays first-class cricket for the Leeward Islands and has one five-wicket and seven three-wicket hauls to his name from seven matches in 2024.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024: Roland Butcher rolls back time and life, addresses state of West Indies cricket

“Kemar’s skill and experience in English conditions will be missed. However, this opportunity has been long in the making for Jeremiah Louis,” West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes said in a statement.

West Indies will play three test matches against England in London, Nottingham and Birmingham.

West Indies Squad:
Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Jeremiah Louis, Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair.

Related Topics

West Indies /

Kemar Roach /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: IND 40/1 (5); Rohit, Pant at crease after Kohli falls cheaply
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs WI: Jeremiah Louis replaces injured Kemar Roach in West Indies squad for England tour
    Reuters
  3. Indian Sports Wrap, June 27: Chennaiyin FC signs Hnamte; Vaidehi sails into quarterfinals of WTA Chinese Taipei
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs SA-W Test head-to-head: India vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets; India looks to extend 18-year unbeaten run
    Team Sportstar
  5. India squad for Zimbabwe T20I series: Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma get maiden call-up; Shubman Gill named captain
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. ENG vs WI: Jeremiah Louis replaces injured Kemar Roach in West Indies squad for England tour
    Reuters
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: ICC shifts Pakistan to new hotel after complaint
    AP
  3. ENG vs PAK, 4th T20: Buttler, Salt power England to win over Pakistan in World Cup warm-up
    Reuters
  4. India remains No. 1 in ICC rankings before T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
  5. ENG vs PAK, 3rd T20: Why is start of England vs Pakistan delayed?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: IND 40/1 (5); Rohit, Pant at crease after Kohli falls cheaply
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs WI: Jeremiah Louis replaces injured Kemar Roach in West Indies squad for England tour
    Reuters
  3. Indian Sports Wrap, June 27: Chennaiyin FC signs Hnamte; Vaidehi sails into quarterfinals of WTA Chinese Taipei
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs SA-W Test head-to-head: India vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets; India looks to extend 18-year unbeaten run
    Team Sportstar
  5. India squad for Zimbabwe T20I series: Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma get maiden call-up; Shubman Gill named captain
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment