India squad for Zimbabwe T20I series: Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy get maiden call-up; Gill named captain

The Indian squad for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting July 6, was announced on Monday.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 18:07 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India‘s Shubman Gill in action.
India‘s Shubman Gill in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

India's Shubman Gill in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Youngsters Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy were on Monday rewarded for their exploits in the Indian Premier League with maiden India call-ups for the upcoming white-ball tour of Zimbabwe under the captaincy of Shubman Gill.

Senior players competing in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the Americas, including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested ahead of a gruelling season.

The Zimbabwe tour comprises five T20 Internationals, beginning July 6.

Besides Parag, Abhishek and Reddy, other IPL performers boarding the flight to Zimbabwe are Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana, Avesh Khan and Rinku Singh, among others.

Also featuring in the 15-member squad are Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who were on the bench during the T20 World Cup.

Gill and Avesh, who were part of the travelling reserves for India’s T20 World Cup campaign, were released after the team finished its group stage matches as they were unlikely to feature in any of the remaining games.

As far as the newcomers are concerned, Abhishek and Parag dominated IPL 2024 with their brilliant batting.

Punjab batter Abhishek, who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, had blazed away to 484 runs while Rajasthan Royals’ Parag, the first player from Assam to be picked in the senior Indian team, amassed 573 runs.

INDIA SQUAD
Ꮪhubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

