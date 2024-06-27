MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs SA-W Live Streaming info, One-off Test 2024: India vs South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details

IND vs SA: Here is how you can watch the Test match between India Women and South Africa Women starting at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday

Published : Jun 27, 2024 20:47 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Shubha Satheesh during the practice session ahead of the lone test match between South Africa and India at M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.
India’s Shubha Satheesh during the practice session ahead of the lone test match between South Africa and India at M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu
India’s Shubha Satheesh during the practice session ahead of the lone test match between South Africa and India at M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

India Women will play just its fifth home Test since the start of last year when it takes on South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

India enters into the contest unbeaten its last 16 Tests, dating back to 2006, and looks to be firm favourites considering the spin resources in its arsenal.

South Africa on the other hand lost two Test matches against Australia in its last assignment away from home in the longest format of the game.

India Women vs South Africa Women match details and streaming info:

When and where will the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match take place?

The lone Test between Indian Women and South Africa Women will begin on Friday, June 28, 2024 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match begin?

The lone Test between Indian Women and South Africa Women will start at 9:30 am IST.

What time is the toss for the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match?

The toss for the lone Test between Indian Women and South Africa Women will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Where can we watch the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match on television?

The lone Test between Indian Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on the Sports 18 network. The match will also be available from streaming through the Jio Cinema app and website.

SQUADS

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy, Meghna Singh, Priya Punia, Saika Ishaque, Shabnam Md Shakil, Uma Chetry

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Eliz-mari Marx

