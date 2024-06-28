MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: US Soccer says Weah, other players targets of racist abuse after loss to Panama

Weah, who is Black, was sent off with a red card in the 18th minute after punching a Panama player, the earliest red card for a U.S. player since Jimmy Conrad in 2010.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 09:11 IST , Atlanta - 2 MINS READ

AP
Tim Weah of United States reacts after being sent off during the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 Group C match between Panama and United States.
Tim Weah of United States reacts after being sent off during the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 Group C match between Panama and United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Tim Weah of United States reacts after being sent off during the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 Group C match between Panama and United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Tim Weah and other members of the U.S. national team were targeted with racist abuse on social media after the Americans were beaten 2-1 by Panama in the Copa America on Thursday night.

U.S. Soccer Federation issued a statement saying it was “deeply disturbed with the racist comments made online.”

READ MORE | Copa America 2024: Panama stuns USA with upset to stay in contention for quarterfinals

Weah, who is Black, was sent off with a red card in the 18th minute after punching a Panama player.

It was the earliest red card for a U.S. player since Jimmy Conrad was tossed from a 2010 friendly against Honduras.

The short-handed Americans nearly held on for a tie, but Panama scored a late goal that put the U.S. hopes of advancing past the first round in serious jeopardy.

READ MORE | Panama vs USA Highlights, PAN 2-1 USA, Copa America 2024: Goals from Fajardo, Blackman give Los Canaleros the win at FT

U.S. Soccer said several of its players were the targets of racist comments.

“There is absolutely no place in the game for such hateful and discriminatory behavior,” the statement said. “These actions are not only unacceptable but but also contrary to the values of respect and inclusivity that we uphold as an organization.”

U.S. Soccer will be offering mental health services to any player of staff member who requests it. The governing body also reported the racist abuse to CONMEBOL, the South American organizers of the tournament.

Weah issued a public apology on social media for a loss of composure that cost his team dearly.

“No matter what, I will always fight for my team and my country till the day I am no longer needed or capable to!” he said. “I sincerely apologize to everyone. My love for this team goes beyond just football and I am so sad and angry at myself for putting my brothers through what they went through tonight.”

