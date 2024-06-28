India Women records most runs in a day in Tests during encounter against South Africa, breaks 89-year-old record

India Women broke the record for the most runs scored by a team in a day’s play in Tests during the encounter against South Africa at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
Opting the bat first after winning the toss, opener Shafali Verma scored a double hundred while her partner Smriti Mandhana contributed with a century as India amassed 525 runs at the end of the first day’s play.
The previous record was created during the contest between England and New Zealand in Christchurch in 1935 when the two teams combined to score 475 runs.
India’s 525 was also the most runs scored in a day while including men’s records, beating the 509 runs scored by Sri Lanka against Bangladesh in 2002.
Most runs in a day’s play in Women’s Tests
