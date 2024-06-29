MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Brazil bounces back with a win, eliminates Paraguay

Savinho also scored a first-half goal for Brazil and Lucas Paqueta scored on a penalty kick in the second half. Omar Alderete scored Paraguay’s goal.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 08:30 IST , Las Vegas - 3 MINS READ

AP
Danilo of Brazil grabs the head of Vinicius Junior of Brazil during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Paraguay and Brazil.
Danilo of Brazil grabs the head of Vinicius Junior of Brazil during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Paraguay and Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Danilo of Brazil grabs the head of Vinicius Junior of Brazil during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Paraguay and Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Vinícius Junior scored two first-half goals to lead Brazil to a 4-1 victory over Paraguay on Friday night and put itself in position to advance out of Group D in the Copa America.

As it happened: Brazil vs Paraguay Highlights, Copa America 2024

There were plenty of tense moments with five yellow cards and a red handed out. Andres Cubas was sent off for a red card in the 81st minute, forcing Paraguay to play the last part of the match down a man. Yellow cards were handed to Brazil’s Wendell, Junior and Paqueta and Paraguay’s Fabian Balbuena and Hernesto Caballero.

The victory was quite a response for the Seleção Canarinho, who opened the tournament Tuesday with a scoreless draw against Costa Rica despite outshooting their opponent 18-2.

With four points, Brazil is two behind group leader Colombia, which defeated Costa Rica 3-0 earlier Friday. A victory or tie by Brazil against Colombia on Tuesday ensures one of the group’s two spots in the knockout stage. Brazil also has a six-goal differential advantage over Costa Rica, so a loss likely won’t keep out the nine-time Copa America champions.

READ MORE | Copa America 2024: Complete points table; Brazil gets first win, eliminates Paraguay

Brazil has had its difficulties against Paraguay in Copa America play, having drawn in their previous five meetings. That tied for the second-longest unbeaten streak against Brazil in this tournament, which Paraguay also was part of from 1963-83.

But Brazil won the most recent meeting, defeating Paraguay 4-0 two years ago in World Cup qualifying, and there was little doubt about the outcome of this match after two late goals broke it open in what was a contentious end to the first half.

Moments after teammate Bruno Guimaraes hit the crossbar, Savinho put Brazil up 2-0 in the 43rd minute.

Both teams got into a scrum in extra time, with Chilean referee Piero Maza Gomez handing yellow cards to Wendell and Balbuena at three-plus minutes. Then Junior delivered the crushing blow five minutes into extra time.

READ MORE | Copa America 2024: Qualification scenarios after matchday 2; How can teams reach quarterfinals?

Paraguay had its chances and even outshot Brazil 8-5, including 4-3 on goal. Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker made a tremendous save diving to his right to prevent a goal from Damián Bobodilla 15 minutes into the match.

Early in the second half, however, Alderete scored to close the deficit to 3-1.

Then 17 minutes later, Paqueta made up for a missed penalty kick in the first half by converting to give back Brazil its three-goal lead.

Brazil coach Dorival Júnior made a bold and controversial move by deciding not to start Raphinha. The move, with national team legend Neymar watching from the stands, clearly paid off.

Raphinha was a late-game substitute, entering the match at the 72nd minute in place of Savinho.

