MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Brazil coach Dorival Jr hails ‘dynamic’ Vinicius after win over Paraguay

Vinicius terrorised Paraguay’s defence with his pace and trickery as he scored two goals in an impressive display, a far cry from his performance in Brazil’s 0-0 draw with Costa Rica.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 11:57 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Brazil’s Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring his side’s third goal against Paraguay during a Copa America Group D match.
Brazil’s Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring his side’s third goal against Paraguay during a Copa America Group D match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Brazil’s Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring his side’s third goal against Paraguay during a Copa America Group D match. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil coach Dorival Jr extolled Vinicius Jr’s skill on the field after the Real Madrid forward propelled Brazil to a 4-1 Copa America victory over Paraguay on Friday.

Vinicius terrorised Paraguay’s defence with his pace and trickery as he scored two goals in an impressive display, a far cry from his performance in Brazil’s 0-0 draw with Costa Rica in its opening group stage match, in which he was largely ineffectual.

“Today he played a very important role,” Dorival told reporters, speaking with the help of a translator.

“He played an almost perfect match, he created very good situations and opportunities. He was dynamic, very effective and straightforward and direct.

“He played well with other players and teamed up nicely, he has great capacity.”

ALSO READ | Brazil bounces back with a win, eliminates Paraguay

Brazil next face group leader Colombia in California on Tuesday, where a draw would be enough to secure qualification for the quarterfinals.

Colombia is on a run of 25 matches without defeat and beat Brazil 2-1 in a World Cup 2026 qualifier in November.

“I think that we’ll have a match of a very high level, with players that know each other, that usually play against each other,” Dorival said.

“These are different teams that are undergoing different moments but I have no doubts that Brazil will perform at the highest level, and I expect that it will be better than these two first matches.”

In an emotional press conference, the teary-eyed Brazil coach also spoke at length about his uncle and former international Dudu, who died aged 84 on Friday night.

“Dudu was a reference to me as a player, as a coach but especially as a human being,” Dorival said.

“He was always worrying about everyone else but himself. He was a role model to me, I always wanted to follow his steps. To me, he means a great lot, in addition to the amazing history he had.

“I think I never met anyone like him. He was the second father to me, he guided me at every time in my life.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Brazil /

Vinicius Junior /

Paraguay

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Brazil coach Dorival Jr hails ‘dynamic’ Vinicius after win over Paraguay
    Reuters
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 2 One-off Test: IND-W 603/6d; Wolvaardt, Bosch take SA-W to lunch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Who is the referee of Switzerland vs Italy Round of 16 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Former batter Mohammad Wasim appointed as Pakistan team coach
    PTI
  5. Aston Villa signs Dutch defender Maatsen from Chelsea
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Brazil coach Dorival Jr hails ‘dynamic’ Vinicius after win over Paraguay
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: Who is the referee of Switzerland vs Italy Round of 16 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Aston Villa signs Dutch defender Maatsen from Chelsea
    AFP
  4. Euro 2024: Switzerland vs Italy, round of 16; Predicted lineups, formations
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Germany’s Nagelsmann tight-lipped on potential changes in attack against Denmark
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Brazil coach Dorival Jr hails ‘dynamic’ Vinicius after win over Paraguay
    Reuters
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 2 One-off Test: IND-W 603/6d; Wolvaardt, Bosch take SA-W to lunch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Who is the referee of Switzerland vs Italy Round of 16 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Former batter Mohammad Wasim appointed as Pakistan team coach
    PTI
  5. Aston Villa signs Dutch defender Maatsen from Chelsea
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment