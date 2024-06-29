Euro 2024: Who is the referee of Switzerland vs Italy Round of 16 clash?

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak will take charge of first round of 16 match of Euro 2024 between Switzerland and Italy in Berlin.
Marciniak is one of the best referees in the world and was in charge of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina.
Marciniak will be joined by fellow countrymen Tomasz Listkiewicz and Adam Kupsikas as the assistant referees.
Tomasz Kwiatkowski will be the VAR referee.
Complete list of match officials
