MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Who is the referee of Switzerland vs Italy Round of 16 clash?

Marciniak is one of the best referees in the world and was in charge of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 11:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak in action in Euro 2024.
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak in action in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak in action in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak will take charge of first round of 16 match of Euro 2024 between Switzerland and Italy in Berlin.

Marciniak is one of the best referees in the world and was in charge of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina.

Marciniak will be joined by fellow countrymen Tomasz Listkiewicz and Adam Kupsikas as the assistant referees.

Tomasz Kwiatkowski will be the VAR referee.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)
Assistant referees: Tomasz Listkiewicz (POL), Adam Kupsik (POL)
Video Assistant referee: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1 : (Bartosz Frankowski POL)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2: Bastian Dankert (GER)
Fourth official: Facundo Tello (ARG)

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Switzerland /

Italy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 2 One-off Test: IND-W 603/6d; Wolvaardt, Bosch take SA-W to lunch unscathed
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Who is the referee of Switzerland vs Italy Round of 16 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Former batter Mohammad Wasim appointed as Pakistan team coach
    PTI
  4. Aston Villa signs Dutch defender Maatsen from Chelsea
    AFP
  5. Tour de France 2024 embarks from Florence, Pogacar starts favourite
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Who is the referee of Switzerland vs Italy Round of 16 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Aston Villa signs Dutch defender Maatsen from Chelsea
    AFP
  3. Euro 2024: Switzerland vs Italy, round of 16; Predicted lineups, formations
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Germany’s Nagelsmann tight-lipped on potential changes in attack against Denmark
    Reuters
  5. Lionel Messi to rest for Argentina’s final Copa America group match against Peru with leg injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 2 One-off Test: IND-W 603/6d; Wolvaardt, Bosch take SA-W to lunch unscathed
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Who is the referee of Switzerland vs Italy Round of 16 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Former batter Mohammad Wasim appointed as Pakistan team coach
    PTI
  4. Aston Villa signs Dutch defender Maatsen from Chelsea
    AFP
  5. Tour de France 2024 embarks from Florence, Pogacar starts favourite
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment