Euro 2024: Germany’s Nagelsmann tight-lipped on potential changes in attack against Denmark

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann dodged questions about who he planned to play in attack for Saturday’s last 16 Euro 2024 clash against Denmark after fans and pundits appeared torn on whether Kai Havertz or Niclas Fullkrug should start.

Havertz started in all three of Germany’s group games, with a goal and assist in 211 minutes in the tournament. In contrast, Fullkrug came off the bench to score twice in only 73 minutes, presenting a selection dilemma for Nagelsmann.

“I have made my decision but I will not disclose it until tomorrow,” Nagelsmann told a press conference on Friday, keeping his cards close to his chest.

“I think (Fullkrug’s) role has been really important and a player doesn’t need to start to have a big role for the team. It’s always about making the most of the opportunities you have.

“(Fullkrug’s) heart and dedication has helped the team a lot bringing big energy from the bench. But as far as who will start against Denmark, that’s something you will know tomorrow.”

ALSO READ | England’s Foden-Bellingham-Kane conundrum a problem of Southgate’s making

Nagelsmann said that he expects a great atmosphere at a sold-out Dortmund BVB Stadion and that his players will rely on their fans to give them an extra boost against Denmark.

The 36-year-old manager said that playing at home does not add more pressure on Germany to deliver, if anything the team has felt more energised.

“I always stress that it is a privilege for the players to be able to perform in front of their home fans. The pressure is the same as always because the expectations in Germany is always high,” Nagelsmann said.

“I have great confidence in the team. I know what they are capable of and what they can achieve. Nevertheless, every game is special but you can’t afford to make any big mistakes.

“I think the guys will go to the game with a very good feeling and hopefully fulfil the huge expectations our fans have.”

Nagelsmann said he is confident that defender Antonio Ruediger will be available for Saturday’s match after sustaining a minor hamstring injury.

The coach said that the Real Madrid defender has been “looking good” in practice, and will provide major reinforcement for the Germans who will miss defender Jonathan Tah through suspension.